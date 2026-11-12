Flyers' Matvei Michkov Draws Intriguing Comparison to NHL Superstar

"Someone called me on Wednesday and said to me, 'Do you remember who Daniel Briere played with in the final year of his career?'" Friedman started in his latest episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "Michkov is in his third season, he's 21. MacKinnon was in his second season, and he was 19 at the time. That was a very tough season for MacKinnon. And this person said to me, he sees a lot of similarities between MacKinnon in Colorado at the time."