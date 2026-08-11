Flyers Must Follow NHL Blueprint for High-Value Contracts

"There is arguably no team better set up from a financial perspective with their core than the Montreal Canadiens. The timing of the extensions for Hutson and Demidov worked out perfectly for the Canadiens, as both could’ve theoretically waited until after the Carlsson offer sheet to extend. Instead, Hutson inked his new deal last October, and Demidov signed his just days before [Leo Carlsson]," Sportsnet's Michael Amato wrote.