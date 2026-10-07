Flyers Not Making Progress in Dylan Larkin Trade Push

"Philly's checked in. They've repeatedly checked in, but my understanding is, the answer is still no to Philly," NHL insider David Pagnotta reported on Daily Faceoff's most recent episode of "DFO Insider". "For now. Buddies with [Trevor Zegras], the longer this goes, maybe he changes his mind in another month and adds to [the trade list]. Going into this week, Philly was still a no."