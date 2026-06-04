A Flyers Trade for Dylan Larkin Checks All the Boxes

The Flyers have nothing to lose chasing a player like this.
Early in the 2026 offseason, one of the most surprising developments has been the number of legitimate potential trade targets the Philadelphia Flyers have at the center position.
On Thursday, that list got one big name longer, and it's perhaps the one the Flyers will covet the most.
According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has requested a trade, which immediately makes him the top name on the market for the other 31 NHL teams, and especially the Flyers.
The Flyers, like many aspiring contenders, need a No. 1 center. A team like Minnesota or Montreal need Larkin as a No. 2 center or 1A option, but the Flyers need his talents more than they do. They're starting from the bottom of this ladder.
Larkin will turn 30 this summer, but he's only made the Stanley Cup playoffs once in his career despite his six career 30-goal seasons.
The 2014 first-round pick isn't quite the superstar capable of dragging a team to the postseason by his lonesome, but in the right environment, Larkin can thrive and reach new heights, even at his current age.
And while he may not be a righty like someone such as Mat Barzal, Larkin checks literally every other box.
Larkin is a career 52.7% on faceoffs, plays both special teams (including bumper on the power play!), scores at will, and is capable of leading a team.
And for any concerns about his lack of playoff experience, Larkin gregariously taps the front of his Gold Medal from the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The 29-year-old has consistently ranked in the top half of the NHL's fastest skaters over the years, peaking with a 95th percentile placement in max skating speed (23.32 MPH) in the 2021-22 season, according to NHL EDGE.
Financials at this point aren't a concern for the Flyers, with their cap space situation looking almost spotless compared to previous years.
Larkin has five more years remaining on his current contract at a modest $8.7 million cap hit, though his full no-trade clause gives him full control over where the Red Wings send him next.
Even after the Flyers re-sign the likes of Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, bringing in Larkin, with term on his deal, should be no issue at all.
The Flyers, under GM Danny Briere, have been opportunistic traders, rather than ambitious chasers or go-getters, so the trade cost could prove prohibitive past a certain point.
But, given Larkin is nearly 30, and with Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider the standard bearers for the future of Red Wings hockey, Detroit is likely to pursue draft picks, prospects, and other assets who are 25 or younger.
The Flyers can offer the Red Wings a whole handful of wingers, excluding Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone, as well as any prospect or draft pick they might want.
You have to give in order to get in the NHL, and players of Larkin's caliber, even if not a traditional No. 1 center these days, don't grow on trees.
If the Flyers are truly committed to taking the next step and pushing their playoff runs even further, getting Larkin in a trade with virtually no downside is the first domino.