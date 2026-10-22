Flyers Place Well-Respected Tough Guy on Waivers

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Robert Edwards, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Robert Edwards, Imagn Images)
Oct 22, 2026 8:15 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 8:15 PM
Help could be on the way for the injured Flyers.
In anticipation of some positive injury updates, the Philadelphia Flyers have made another roster move, placing a well-respected tough guy on waivers to open up a roster spot.
On Thursday afternoon, the Flyers placed forward Garrett Wilson on waivers, which will clear the path to return for either Travis Konecny or Owen Tippett, who are currently on injured reserve.
Wilson, 35, appeared in two games for the Flyers this season, recording no points, and also played in three games for the club last season.
Wilson's three games last year were his first at the NHL level in seven years; the veteran enforcer last skated on NHL ice back in the 2018-19 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, when he scored two goals, six assists, and eight points in 50 games, and scored one goal in four playoff games.
Should the longtime tough guy clear waivers, the Flyers will assign him back to the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he's served as captain for each of the last three seasons.
A well-respected leader, Wilson has worn an 'A' or 'C' on his sweater every year since the 2014-15 season, with the exception of his one-year stint with the Toronto Marlies in 2019-20.
Flyers getting reinforcements?
Oct 15, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) gets set during a face off in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
With Wilson leaving the picture one way or another, it would certainly seem as though the Flyers are bracing for reinforcements in the form of Travis Konecny or Owen Tippett.
Tippett was placed on injured reserve on Monday, but the designation was retroactive to Oct. 15, requiring him to miss seven days. Once Wilson's transaction is processed, the Flyers can now activate the top-six winger.
Tippett was previously deemed day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury in a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 15.
As for Konecny, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic recently reported that Konecny is expected to begin skating soon as he looks to return from his lower-body injury.
Konecny, who has played only five games for the Flyers this season, blocked a shot off his ankle in a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 8, and has been out of commission since.
In the absences of their two key forwards, the Flyers have enjoyed breakouts from Matvei Michkov, who has stepped up in a major way, and Cole Knuble, who scored his first two NHL goals to power the Flyers to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.
Alex Bump has returned to the NHL after a prolific AHL cameo, and Denver Barkey is finding his legs again after missing a good chunk of training camp and the early portion of the season due to injury.
Suddenly on a three-game win streak, the Flyers are beginning to get healthy at the right time.
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