Flyers' Kids More Than Alright? Why the Win Streak Means More

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Gregory Fisher, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Gregory Fisher, Imagn Images)
Oct 22, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 22, 2026 11:00 AM
They grow up so fast.
In the wake of a tremendous number of untimely injuries, the Philadelphia Flyers were forced to turn to their young prospects to fill the void, and they have delivered more than their fair share during this three-game win streak.
Rookie forward Cole Knuble was the latest to make his mark for the Flyers, depositing the first two goals of his young NHL career in a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night, scoring both times in close proximity to the net.
To open the scoring in the first period, Knuble advanced the puck into the zone, taking on two defenders before losing the puck at the right circle. Linemate Denver Barkey was nearby in support, though, and recovered the puck and quickly sent it to Oliver Bonk at the point.
Bonk's clapper left a big rebound, and Knuble, after getting up from the ice, chased down the puck and supplied a composed finish on his backhand for his first NHL goal, sneaking behind the Buffalo defense.
In the third period, Knuble gave the Flyers a 3-1 lead by fooling Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who aggressively and incorrectly assumed the Flyers rookie would take a simple, downhill shot from the right circle.
Instead, the 21-year-old Knuble showcased his patience and poise, circling an out-of-position Luukkonen before banking the puck into the net off the unsuspecting netminder's leg from below the goal line.
And, it wasn't just the offensive aspect of the game that shone for Knuble on Wednesday.
The 2023 fourth-round pick also made a heads-up defensive play late in the game, helping the Flyers defend a 6-on-5 with the Sabres pulling Luukkonen for an extra attacker down two goals.
Winning the race to a 50-50 puck along the right wall in the defensive zone, Knuble absorbed a massive hit from Rasmus Dahlin, but still managed to chip the puck out to center ice, clearing the defensive zone at the end of his shift.
Knuble, who is listed at a fairly diminutive 5-foot-10, 184 pounds, has taken a good amount of heavy shots from opponents in his two NHL games thus far, but it hasn't deterred him or stopped him from doing what is necessary to play winning hockey. The Flyers have to be encouraged by that.
Hunter McDonald looks ready
Oct 21, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Hunter McDonald (19) controls the puck against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Elsewhere in the lineup, brolic defenseman Hunter McDonald played his second game of the season, too, handling 13:20 of ice time, including 1:15 shorthanded, against the Sabres.
Late in the third period, with the Sabres attempting to mount a comeback, McDonald raced forward up the ice and activated, though his shot off Matvei Michkov's pass was blocked off the leg of Buffalo center Josh Norris.
Coming back the other way in transition, McDonald laid a booming hit on Ryan McLeod in open ice, prompting Mattias Samuelsson to chase him down and initiate a fight.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound McDonald didn't emerge victorious, having been tied up the whole time, but Samuelsson was tagged with an instigator penalty that put the Flyers on the power play, while also being assessed a game misconduct.
By earning the team a power play, McDonald helped the Flyers sand away two more minutes of the 3-1 win, ensuring that it would be a comfortable road to victory.
The 24-year-old is running out of time to prove himself an NHL-caliber player, but in two brief games, McDonald certainly looks like a natural successor to Nick Seeler and/or Simon Benoit.
The Oliver Bonk hype is real
Wednesday night's win over the Sabres was just business as usual for Oliver Bonk - another strong game.
The 21-year-old is already up to four assists in six games this season, adding a pair against Buffalo on the two Knuble goals.
Veteran Rasmus Ristolainen has been day-to-day for nearly three weeks, and while the Flyers would assuredly welcome him back, it looks as though Bonk has already taken his job on the top defense pair next to Travis Sanheim.
After years and years of trade rumors, now seems like the clearest moment yet when a trade truly makes sense for both sides, though that decision ultimately remains up to the Flyers.
But, this is what the Flyers' rebuild was supposed to be, and what it's supposed to be all about.
The 2026-27 season looked over before it began with an 0-6-3 start, but the prospects, called up out of necessity, have come in and helped the Flyers win three straight; they're now just three points out of a playoff spot while owning the joint-longest active win streak in the league.
The proverbial "next step" for the Flyers is this: players like Bonk, Knuble, Michkov, McDonald, and Barkey showing what they can do with ample opportunity and trust from the coaches.
Sustaining it for the next 72 games is a different conversation, but the Flyers' kids are not here just for the experience. They want, and are ready to, win now.
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