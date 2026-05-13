Flyers Playoff Rooting Guide: The Enemy of My Enemy is My Friend?

Many former Flyers are still alive in the NHL playoffs.
Now that the Philadelphia Flyers are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs and don't have any draft picks hinging on other teams' positioning in the standings, there is a lot less for Flyers fans to pay attention to until the offseason starts.
That is, unless you want to cheer on some old friends on their path to the Stanley Cup.
Around the NHL, many former Flyers, some recent and others not so recent, are representing the organization for new clubs.
We can safely assume that no Flyers fan really wants to see Cutter Gauthier succeed with the Anaheim Ducks, but center Ryan Poehling was a pleasant surprise as a depth forward during his two seasons in Philadelphia.
Those Ducks are down 3-2 in the series to the Vegas Golden Knights, who are led by ex-Flyers head coach John Tortorella and a surging Carter Hart.
Also out there in the West is former Flyers forward Bobby Brink, who traded to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for David Jiricek at the NHL trade deadline.
He, alongside Cal Petersen and Nicolas Aube-Kubel, are on the ride as depth pieces for the Wild; Brink hasn't played for Minnesota since the first round, recording one assist in four games.
They aren't looking so hot right now, trailing the Colorado Avalanche three games to one in that series.
Of course, closer to Philadelphia in the East, the Hurricanes have Nick Deslauriers, who was traded by the Flyers heading into the NHL trade deadline, former Flyers defenders Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker, South Jersey native Eric Robinson, as well as former Flyers great Rod Brind'Amour as head coach.
They await the winner of the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens matchup, which features goalie Alex Lyon, local product Mattias Samuelsson, and former Flyers defender Luke Schenn.
Those two are tied at 2-2, so it will be some time still before Deslauriers, Brind'Amour, and the band of ex-Flyers get back on the ice for a playoff game.
The caveat, obviously, is that the Hurricanes knocked the Flyers out. It is in the eye of the beholder that they deserve to either succeed or fail.
Is the enemy of the enemy Hurricanes your friend this year?