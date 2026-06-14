Flyers Prospect Early Favorite to Win 2027 Calder Trophy

Will a Flyers player finally win some silverware?
After a strong end to the 2025-26 season, winds are already in the sails of the Philadelphia Flyers with momentum building throughout the offseason.
A big reason for that momentum, and perhaps even the playoff run, is rookie forward Porter Martone, who joined the Flyers at the NHL level at the very end of the season after a year in the NCAA with Michigan State University.
Martone, 19, is still technically a rookie, which makes him eligible to win the 2027 Calder Trophy.
With five points in 10 playoff games and 10 points in nine regular season games, the Flyers winger's early production has also made him an early favorite to win that Calder Trophy.
On Saturday, The Hockey News published its shortlist of the five leading candidates to be named the NHL's Rookie of the Year next season, and Martone was the very first name on the list.
"The 19-year-old became the youngest player in Flyers history to score in their postseason debut and recorded points in the team’s first three games against the Pittsburgh Penguins," Eric Cruikshank wrote. "This strong first impression solidified Martone as a top-six forward for the Flyers and earned him a spot on Canada’s World Championship roster, where he put up 5 points in 10 games.
"Martone is the prototype for the NHL’s modern power forward, possessing the hands and playmaking to be an offensive threat in space while also using his frame to gain advantages over opponents in tight areas of the ice. . . He likely has the highest goal-scoring upside of the upcoming rookie class and should be one of the pre-season frontrunners for the Calder."
Martone was an instant hit for the Flyers and head coach Rick Tocchet, who opted to use the teenager in the top-six ahead of someone like sophomore starlet Matvei Michkov.
Now that the 2025 No. 6 overall pick knows what the NHL pace is like--and the pace of the Stanley Cup playoffs--the adjustment should be even smoother next season.
Without a doubt, Martone is the top candidate for the 2027 Calder Trophy heading into next season.