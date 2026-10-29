Flyers' Rebuild Isn't Ruined, But Time Is Ticking

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Geoff Burke, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Geoff Burke, Imagn Images)
Oct 29, 2026 11:43 PMPublished Oct 29, 2026 11:43 PM
Something, somewhere, has to change for the Flyers.
Quite quickly, the temperature has been cranked back up around the Philadelphia Flyers now that they are on yet another lifeless, lethargic losing streak. Losers of 12 of their 15 games so far this season, the Flyers are now bonafide bottom-feeders, but the rebuild can still succeed with an abundance of care taken with what comes next.
On the heels of the Flyers' latest loss, a 5-2 decision for the Metropolitan Division rival Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, fault lines are beginning to emanate from the locker room.
Flyers captain Sean Couturier called his team "soft" on the record, while veteran defenseman Nick Seeler said "it's really not that difficult to understand" that the Flyers should be playing for we, not me.
There's nothing wrong with anything either leader said in their postgame remarks. But, therein lies the problem.
These are two older players who came up in a different generation and want to win, playing on a young team, in a different era, trying to win and develop at the same time. Those two things don't mix, though, and the Flyers of last year's playoffs aren't who this team really is. At least, not anymore.
This is the predictable outcome the Flyers set themselves up for when they refused to do a traditional, proper rebuild that required them to tear the operation down.
Instead, you have older players trying to play one way, younger players trying to play another, and a players' coach in Rick Tocchet trying to keep both factions happy.
Sound familiar? J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, and Elias Pettersson?
The good news for the Flyers is that, well, they are perfectly on pace to land a top-five pick in the NHL Draft for the first time this rebuild, given that Cutter Gauthier (fifth in 2022) is out of the picture, and it's not too late to vault into a teardown.
Of course, there are challenges.
Christian Dvorak, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny all have full trade protection, and Owen Tippett has a 10-team no-trade list.
On the other hand, Cam York, Tyson Foerster, Noel Acciari, Noah Cates, and Jamie Drysdale do not.
The Flyers have all the time in the world to look at their team, the roster and locker room dynamics, and decide which players need to stay or go.
Between Porter Martone, Matvei Michkov, Oliver Bonk, Denver Barkey, and Trevor Zegras, the future looks pretty bright. Their top 2027 draft pick(s), Maksim Sokolovskii, Jack Berglund, Jett Luchanko, Spencer Gill, Egor Zavragin, and Max Westergard are all on the way, too.
The Flyers' rebuild, as it currently stands, is crumbling, but it hasn't outright collapsed or failed yet. In hindsight, some decisions and evaluations were likely mistakes, but such missteps are only setbacks and not game-enders.
Much has been made about the current roster's ability to stop negativity and bad plays from snowballing on the ice, be it mentally or physically, but the time has come for management and the front office to be placed under the same microscope.
They, like any player, have the power to course-correct. In fact, they probably have more.
But, what happens next? Because surely things cannot carry on this way.
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