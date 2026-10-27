NHL Trade Rumors: Flyers Interested in Top Blackhawks Forward

"Frank Nazar is one name that came up while in discussion with Flyers sources Monday. The Flyers do like the 13th-overall pick from 2022 and view him with top-six upside long term; that said, the Blackhawks don’t seem in the market to trade him right now, DFO was told. Nazar, 22, is in the first season of a seven-year, $46.2-million contract," Di Marco wrote in his latest report for Daily Faceoff.