Of course, the Flyers also conditionally own the 27th-place Maple Leafs' 2027 first-round pick. They will receive the pick by default if it lands outside of the top 10. If the pick is in the top 10, the Maple Leafs have the option to instead give the 2027 pick to the Bruins, which means the Flyers would instead get their 2028 first-round pick.