Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: John E. Sokolowski, Imagn Images)
(Photo: John E. Sokolowski, Imagn Images)
Nov 18, 2026 6:37 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 6:37 PM
This could alter the Flyers' rebuild in the best way possible.
With all the controversy surrounding the team, the Flyers have some things they need to work out, but looking towards the future, their struggles have actually put them in a good position. But, as with anything, things can change, and the Maple Leafs will have a say in that.
If the season ended right now, at the time of this writing, the Flyers would finish 24th in the NHL, which would yield the ninth overall pick.
Of course, the Flyers also conditionally own the 27th-place Maple Leafs' 2027 first-round pick. They will receive the pick by default if it lands outside of the top 10. If the pick is in the top 10, the Maple Leafs have the option to instead give the 2027 pick to the Bruins, which means the Flyers would instead get their 2028 first-round pick.
Would the Maple Leafs willingly give the Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins a top-10 draft pick, especially knowing that, after landing James Hagens last year, Boston is 11th in the league with a 13-7-1 record? Probably not.
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So, as long as the Maple Leafs don't make an outlandish decision, the Flyers are picking twice in the first round this year, and very possibly twice in the top 10.
For a Flyers team that desperately needs high-end talent, their unsightly struggles this season could end up being exactly what the doctor ordered.
Trevor Zegras has yet to establish himself as a full-time NHL center at the age of 25 after 373 regular season games and counting, and behind him, the Flyers have only Jack Nesbitt and Jett Luchanko as notable future-facing assets down the middle of the ice.
With two first-round picks, thanks to the Maple Leafs, that can change in the snap of a finger.
In their latest 2027 NHL mock draft, Tankathon has the Flyers picking fifth, with Toronto's pick, and seventh, selecting winger dynamo Dima Zhilkin and Swedish center Milan Sundstrom.
Those are two blue-chip prospects, to be clear, but other possibilities are certainly worth considering.
Rationale
Former Flyers star Simon Gagne could be a valuable connection as the GM of one of the QMJHL powerhouses. (Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
For example, the Flyers could instead draft center Carter Meyer fifth, and assuming Zhilkin or Sundstrom go sixth to Pittsburgh, the Flyers could follow that up with the burly Alexis Joseph at Pick 7.
Knowing how the Flyers like to draft, those would be my two early-season favorites.
Meyer, 17, is a 6-foot-1 center currently playing for the Quebec Remparts in the QMJHL, a team led by none other than Flyers icon Simon Gagne, their general manager.
The Flyers will get plenty of time to watch Meyer, too, if for no reason other than the fact that 2025 sixth-round pick Nathan Quinn is the Remparts' leading scorer with 27 points in 20 games.
Meyer boasts supreme puck skills that make him one of the 2027 draft class's most appealing options for pure offense, and he's an above-average skater, too. He's got prototypical size, the shot, the playmaking, and the know-how to easily project as a top-six center for the Flyers in the near future.
And, as for Joseph, the Flyers have an established trend of drafting for size in recent years, and the QMJHL Saint John Sea Dogs pivot fits the bill.
The 6-foot-5 center has long been projected to be one of the better options atop the 2027 draft class, though Joseph has since been surpassed by other players who have boosted their stock.
Still, Joseph is ranked as high as fifth by TSN/Chris Peters and as low as 14th by Recruit Scouting, according to his EliteProspects page.
Like Meyer, Joseph also plays in the QMJHL, and that's a league the Flyers have a registered interest in. Players like Quinn and Spencer Gill were drafted by the Flyers out of the league, and the Flyers were interested in recent first-round picks like Maddox Dagenais, a Rempart with Gagne and Meyer, and Caleb Desnoyers.
Joseph isn't the best skater out there, but he gets around pretty well for being 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, in contrast to other Flyers draft picks of similar size, like Nesbitt and Jack Berglund.
The 17-year-old has a blistering shot, though he's perfectly capable of complementing it with above-average passing ability and surprisingly apt stick-handling for his size.
Now, if the Flyers were to land Joseph and Meyer in the same year? That would be a game-changer and surely inject some life into a rebuild that feels like it has abruptly stagnated this year.
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