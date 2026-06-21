Flyers Mock Draft 2.0: Potential Selections Narrowing

The Flyers must adhere to their policy of drafting the best prospect available.
Although the 2026 NHL Draft is generally regarded as weaker and more shallow than usual, the Philadelphia Flyers can still address an important need of theirs with their first-round pick. And, if they're lucky, two needs at the same time.
A few months back, it looked as though the Flyers would certainly end up nabbing one of the B-tier center prospects, such as Alexander Command or Ilia Morozov.
The draft stock of both players has risen astronomically since, and they are unlikely to be options for the Flyers when they're on the clock at Pick 21.
However, the Flyers can still secure themselves a talented player who can play both center and wing, if they choose to pass on a top defenseman at that point in the first round.
With the 21st overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers select...
Maddox Dagenais, F, 6-4, 200, Quebec Ramparts, 2025-26: 30G, 32A, 62P
It's no secret that the Flyers have preferred to draft for size in recent years, and Maddox Dagenais does fit that mold.
Dagenais, however, played more of a finesse game until, midway through the season, started imposing himself physically and used his size to his advantage.
Where the 18-year-old falls in the draft will ultimately depend on how teams view him: is Dagenais only engaged sometimes, or is he the player who found and unlocked his own dominance?
Dagenais currently ranks as high as 16th (McKeen's) and as low as 43rd (Smaht Scouting), though the consensus is in the middle: somewhere in the 20s.
While Dagenais is most likely to be a winger at the next level, he does have the ability to play center, and that gives the Flyers more options going forward.
For me, comparisons to this kind of player would include Pavel Zacha and Pierre-Luc Dubois, who were both high draft picks with size, skill, and versatility, but never lived up to their full potential.
Still, they developed into useful top-six forwards who can provide different elements to their respective teams.
It helps, too, that Dagenais hails from an NHL bloodline; his father, Pierre, played 142 NHL regular season games with the New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and Montreal Canadiens.
Dagenais has all the tools to be a successful NHLer, and even an upper-tier forward, at that. How far he can take it depends on him, his work, and the team that drafts him, be it the Flyers or another team.