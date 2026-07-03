Flyers Reveal Jett Luchanko Underwent Procedure Prior to Development Camp

The 2024 first-round pick is already on the mend.
The Philadelphia Flyers have finally expanded on the ailment that has chronically been plaguing top center prospect Jett Luchanko for the last few years.
Luchanko, 19, was held off the ice for back-to-back development camps due to injury, though no procedures were ever officially announced... until now.
Despite playing each of the last two seasons mostly as normal, Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr revealed after the conclusion of development camp Friday that Luchanko had a procedure done on his core to address a "lingering" injury.
"He had a proceudre done on his core. It's been lingering for about a year and a half. I don't even know the timeline. He's been working out lots down there, should be skating over the week and be ready to go," Flahr said. "He doesn't like to make excuses, but at the same time, his speed, skillset, there's hopefully a full summer to train and train properly."
While there typically isn't a silver lining we can take from a prospect's injury, Luchanko hasn't produced a ton of offense in the two years since being drafted, and now there's a good chance that Luchanko just hasn't been fully healthy for much of that time.
The Flyers' 2024 first-round pick is expected to compete for an NHL roster spot out of training camp when healthy, and so long as Luchanko indeed remains healthy, there is a good chance he can do it.
Regardless of he makes the NHL or not, the 2026-27 season will be Luchanko's first as a full-time professional player.
The speedster has played nine NHL games with the Flyers, including one in the Stanley Cup playoffs this past postseason, as well as 16 AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms between the regular season and Calder Cup playoffs.
Of note, Flyers general manager Danny Briere told The Hockey News in a recent Q&A that Luchanko would not make the Flyers' NHL roster as a reserve player, and would only be kept up if he was one of the top-12 regular forwards.
Considering how much hockey Luchanko has missed, and how much hockey he's played at less than 100%, this is the smartest and safest move by the Flyers.
Flyers rookie camp opens on Sept. 11, leaving Luchanko with two more months to rehab, recover, and train.