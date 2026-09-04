Flyers' Rick Tocchet Shares Refreshing Perspective on Matvei Michkov

"He has high expectations for himself. I really want to help him right from the gate, and really get him in a situation to be comfortable on the ice. I want him to be creative. I want him to come in my office and (ask), ‘What do you think about this?’ But there are still some non-negotiables. We have to have them as a coach. But I’d be crazy not to let him be creative or take a guy one-on-one, or make plays off the rush. That’s his gift. I want him to do that. I think he’s done (the work) this summer to prepare himself for that."