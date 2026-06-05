Flyers Should Swoop In For Creative Darnell Nurse Trade

The Flyers are the kings of buying low on struggling players.
With a lack of appealing free agent options at left defense, the Philadelphia Flyers ought to seek out a creative deal on the NHL trade market.
To this point, most defensemen the Flyers have been linked to are right-shot veterans: a short-term stopgap like John Carlson or a late bloomer in Darren Raddysh.
On the left, Mario Ferraro is a fine option, but he is on the smaller side, seeks a long-term contract, and plays a brand of hockey that typically doesn't age well over the years, a la Nick Seeler.
A new name that is about to hit the trade market, however, is none other than Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. This one was a long time coming.
Now, I know what you're thinking. Nurse is 31, comes at a significant cost of $9.25 million against the cap, and is error-prone, much to the chagrin of Oilers fans.
That's fine, but he is still objectively an upgrade for the Flyers, wherever he fits on the blue line, and he won't cost all that much.
According to Sportsnet's Mark Spector, "Conversations with several current and former employees all lead to the same place: the Oilers are ready and willing to trade Nurse as soon as they are able.
"When he realizes that a trade is imminent, however, two sources have told Sportsnet that the Oilers’ preference would be to move Nurse before the start of next season."
The Oilers, who are running out of time to squeeze a Stanley Cup out of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl--they've already gone the distance with Nurse on the roster in two straight years--are assuredly eager to move Nurse's cap hit elsewhere to spread the wealth for their two superstars.
Edmonton badly suffers from a so-so defensive group, which plays behind a forward group totally devoid of passable depth.
Nurse, as a second- or third-pair defenseman, still has positive value, to be clear. He's 6-foot-4, is an extremely fluid athlete, and can play some offense despite taking a clear backseat to Evan Bouchard on power play duty.
Finances aren't a concern for the Flyers, either.
While Nurse has four seasons remaining on his contract, his base salary is $2 million in the upcoming season, and $1.2 million for the final three seasons, accompanied by a $6 million signing bonus for each of the four seasons.
That doesn't help the salary cap, but for the Flyers and Comcast, it's actually a fairly minimal financial commitment, especially when we assume that the Flyers continue to make the playoffs... with the help of Nurse.
The Flyers won't have anyone else to spend big money on anytime soon, either.
After Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale are re-signed this offseason, the Flyers will need to re-sign Matvei Michkov next summer, Tyson Foerster next summer, and Porter Martone the summer after that.
For what may ultimately cost them a mid-tier draft pick and/or low-tier roster player, the Flyers can get themselves a Stanley Cup-tested veteran with athleticism and puck-moving ability.
Nurse won't struggle with the Canadian media spotlight or being typecast as a No. 1 defenseman with the Flyers, and he'd make for a solid insurance policy in the event something happens to Travis Sanheim.
And, for further appeal to Flyers fans, Nurse's uncle is Eagles Hall of Famer and six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb.
At the end of the day, Sanheim, Drysdale, Cam York, Nurse, and Rasmus Ristolainen are a solid group of five defensemen with varying skillsets, and after working some magic this past season, assistant coach Todd Reirden could very well do it again with another new face.