"Konecny’s gripe with Michkov may not be exclusive to the latter, sources told DFO, as there is a sense that the former may be even frustrated with the likes of 2025-first-round pick Porter Martone passing him on the depth chart. Getting bypassed is tough on any player – especially when wearing a letter of leadership – and Konecny could be taking it harder than most players do in this situation. But even if it is understandable on a human level, Konecny needs to accept the reality that the winds of change are blowing in Philadelphia."