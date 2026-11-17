Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Nov 17, 2026 8:10 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 8:10 PM
In Philadelphia, only one faction may survive the rebuild.
With the majority of the recent publicity focusing on Matvei Michkov, the Flyers have suddenly been faced with a fundamental question regarding the organization's future: is Michkov really the future?
By all accounts, the answer to that question appears to be a resounding yes, but the next roadblock the Flyers must hurdle is making that a reality.
For example, getting Michkov to successfully coexist with head coach Rick Tocchet has been perceived as a struggle by the public, evidenced by the former's lackluster ice time and deployment.
Away from the coaching staff and on the ice, there have been a few highly-publicized shouting matches and arguments with teammates.
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Increasingly, it seems as though the Flyers are beginning to splinter off into two factions: the head coach and the veterans, and the front office and the youngsters.
It makes sense. The head coach's job is to get results and win games, and leaning on their most experienced players gives them the best chance of doing that, at least with consistency.
Coaches in the NHL don't typically last long, though, and the Flyers front office wants to lean even more into Michkov and the other prospects. That reduces opportunities for the veteran players and changes how the coaches may deploy the roster.
But, don't take my implied conjecture as gospel. According to NHL insider Anthony Di Marco, forward Travis Konecny is one of the veterans having a hard time with accepting a less featured role with the Flyers.
"By all accounts, Konecny is not interested in waiving his NMC. The player is quite happy in Philadelphia and is a big part of the leadership group with the Flyers. Much was made of the report last week that Flyers winger Matvei Michkov wanted out; since then, further information has been reported that there is a rift between the 2023-first-round pick and the team’s veterans. Unsurprisingly, Konecny is one of the players in the group of veterans," said Di Marco.
"Konecny’s gripe with Michkov may not be exclusive to the latter, sources told DFO, as there is a sense that the former may be even frustrated with the likes of 2025-first-round pick Porter Martone passing him on the depth chart. Getting bypassed is tough on any player – especially when wearing a letter of leadership – and Konecny could be taking it harder than most players do in this situation. But even if it is understandable on a human level, Konecny needs to accept the reality that the winds of change are blowing in Philadelphia."
It should be noted that Konecny, 29, still plays an important role for the Flyers. According to Natural Stat Trick, Konecny still averages 13:27 of 5-on-5 ice time per game, which ranks third on the Flyers, trailing only Christian Dvorak (13:41) and Trevor Zegras (13:56).
Incidentally, those two have been Konecny's two primary linemates.
However, Konecny is averaging just 17:13 in total this season at all strengths. For the sake of comparison, Konecny has averaged no fewer than 19:05 in each of the last four seasons.
After having taken over a first-line role, the 29-year-old is now back to receiving second-line minutes, while ceding first-unit power play reps to Martone, Michkov, Tyson Foerster, and even Denver Barkey.
Konecny was afforded that luxury last year, but times have clearly changed when it comes to being a featured offensive player on this Flyers team.
"Konecny ultimately holds all the cards with his trade protection, but he may find himself playing for a team that would rather see him gone if he doesn’t embrace the Flyers’ youth-driven direction," Di Marco concluded.
He added: "I think the story here is that someone in the org apparently really wants Konecny to waive his NMC."
In the coming weeks and months, it will be interesting to see which side prevails.
Keith Jones, Danny Briere, and Dan Hilferty meeting with Michkov face-to-face in Edmonton immediately following the trade rumors is a major feather in the player's cap, and further underscores the organization's commitment to the player and to the rebuild.
Importantly, it seems as though the Flyers organization as a whole has realized that this operation goes belly-up if they lose more offensive talents like they did Cutter Gauthier two years ago.
There is a certain way that young, offensive dynamos need to be handled and treated, and they're figuring that out.
Now, the immediate future will revolve around balancing that ideology with the present-day priorities of the coaching staff and the veteran players, who may lack the patience and open-mindedness required for that approach to be successful.
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