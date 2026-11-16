Flyers Keep Proving They Haven't Learned from the Past

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Perry Nelson, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Perry Nelson, Imagn Images)
Nov 16, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 12:00 PM
The Flyers' veterans have been massively disappointing.
Now over a quarter of the way through the 2026-27 season, the Flyers have proven time and time again that they are simply incapable of removing mistakes from their game, and the bigger problem is that the same mistakes manifest over and over again.
Discipline, for example, has been an underrated issue for the Flyers, and it single-handedly lost them Sunday night's game against the Oilers, a 5-2 loss.
Special teams were the difference: the Flyers were 0-for-8 on the power play, whereas the Oilers were 2-for-3. When you needlessly give Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard opportunities to cook on the power play, they're going to take it. And they did.
The Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 lead solely on the man advantage on Sunday night, with Draisaitl cashing in on a neat pass from McDavid, and Vasily Podkolzin scoring his 10th of the season via an own goal.
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The two penalties that gave the Oilers those power plays? An illegal check to the head from Simon Benoit, who replaced Oliver Bonk in the lineup, and a delay of game/puck over the glass from Jamie Drysdale.
As we've written before, these are mistakes made by players who should know better, and two players who should be featuring heavily on the penalty kill. Instead, they were in the penalty box.
To end the first period, Christian Dvorak completely whiffed on a loose puck in the neutral zone, allowing the Oilers to race down the other way and score, with McDavid touching a puck on for Zach Hyman to rip by Flyers goalie Dan Vladar. That was one of two total 5-on-5 goals for the Oilers on Sunday night.
Now, the Flyers were the better team overall, and it wasn't especially close. The Oilers are certainly more talented, but didn't play better.
Cole Knuble scored his fourth of the season after a dazzling solo effort from Cam York to set it up, and Matvei Michkov smartly identified Noah Cates wide open in front of Edmonton's net to create the Flyers' second and final goal of the night.
Momentum was very much in the Flyers' sails heading into the third period. Shots were 22-15 in the Flyers' favor, and they just scored two goals unanswered to put pressure on an underperforming Oilers team.
Then the third period started.
One minute into the final frame, Travis Konecny forced a pass into a dangerous area, which was intercepted by Draisaitl, who motored down the ice and confidently beat Vladar with a snipe to put the Oilers up 4-2. The Flyers continued to push, but emotionally, in the building, that felt like the dagger, and it was.
Konecny, Dvorak, Drysdale, and Benoit all made mistakes that directly led to goals, and they are all players who, like I said, should know better. The fifth Edmonton goal, an empty-netter from McDavid, was a formality to ice the game.
“He feels bad, he knows he shouldn’t have done it. What are you gonna do?” Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said of Konecny's turnover after the game.
“Especially when we talked before the game, Draisaitl and McDavid are on the ice, puck management. I mean, unless you're 100% sure. When we got the puck down low, I thought they had trouble. I mean, we're all over them. It's when you throw the stuff in the middle of the ice, because that's when McDavid and Draisaitl are at their best. I mean, I know those guys better than anybody. They're really good if you throw pucks in the middle of the ice, but if you if you keep the puck down low, make them play defense, you have a shot.”
Tocchet has deservedly taken his fair share of heat this season, but his quote suggests the game plan against two of the NHL's brightest stars was clear, and the Flyers' veterans simply blew it.
From top to bottom, the Flyers have shown this season that the past has taught them nothing, or at least that they refuse to learn.
But, this 5-2 loss to the Oilers should serve a precursor to the eventual bigger picture: this Flyers team now clearly belongs to the up-and-coming youth, and no other faction of players.
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