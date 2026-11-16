Flyers Keep Proving They Haven't Learned from the Past

“Especially when we talked before the game, Draisaitl and McDavid are on the ice, puck management. I mean, unless you're 100% sure. When we got the puck down low, I thought they had trouble. I mean, we're all over them. It's when you throw the stuff in the middle of the ice, because that's when McDavid and Draisaitl are at their best. I mean, I know those guys better than anybody. They're really good if you throw pucks in the middle of the ice, but if you if you keep the puck down low, make them play defense, you have a shot.”