Flyers Trade Acquisition from Maple Leafs Could Play Even Bigger Role: 'Why Not?'
Another shrewd trade by the Flyers.
Goalie Joseph Woll is the clear centerpiece of Tuesday's blockbuster Philadelphia Flyers trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but we can't be so quick to dismiss the teammate coming to Philadelphia with him.
The Flyers sacrificed Sam Ersson, Emil Andrae, and a 2026 third-round pick to acquire Woll, 27, from the Maple Leafs, in addition to defenseman Simon Benoit, who will presumably replace Andrae in the lineup.
And, although Andrae was in and out, and up and down the lineup under Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet, Benoit could eat into those free minutes and then some.
During his Tuesday media availability, Flyers general manager Danny Briere was plenty complimentary of his new defenseman, and suggested a larger role could be there for the taking based on his traits and style of play.
"Maybe he's even higher in the lineup, too. Why not?" Briere said when asked if Benoit would be the de facto No. 7 defenseman.
"We like the physicality he brings, and we like the size and skating aspect, too. Really good skater. . . I think it's going to probably be a little easier for the coaches, having a guy like Simon Benoit back there to use."
Benoit, 27, is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound defender who plays a very meat-and-potatoes game.
Formerly undrafted, Benoit started his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks, where he was teammates with former Flyers tough guy Nick Deslauriers and affable duo Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale.
After getting his chance, the rugged French-Canadian rearguard carved out a career for himself as a physical, defense-first penalty killer, insulator, shot-blocker, and tough guy.
Benoit can and will drop the gloves, and played some of the best hockey of his NHL career with the Maple Leafs, even if some of it wasn't especially pretty at times.
For what he is, though, the Flyers are trading out Andrae, and perhaps Noah Juulsen, for a player more similar to Nick Seeler.
By extension, this allows the Flyers room to both get younger and less experienced on defense, and make a lineup spot for younger and less experienced players on the right side in David Jiricek and Oliver Bonk.
And, given the nature of his game, Benoit would be a natural fit alongside someone like Drysdale or Jiricek, who can play more freely to generate offense as a result.
Trading with the Maple Leafs and getting both Benoit and Woll allows the Flyers to do different things to their lineup without making too significant a commitment financially.
Benoit has one year remaining on his contract at a meager $1.35 million cap hit, while Woll has two on his at a $3.667 million cap hit.
With that said, the Flyers have just over $5 million committed to two players who will be key cogs in the lineup this season, with Benoit especially having the potential to provide even more value to Tocchet and Co. than advertised at face value.