Flyers Trade Addition Named AHL All-Star

Kyrou has smashed his AHL career-high in points just three months after the Flyers traded for him.
Though everything seems to be going wrong for the Philadelphia Flyers at the moment, one of their most recent trade acquisitions has quietly been a bright spot who continues to shine.
On Tuesday afternoon, the AHL announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Christian Kyrou, acquired by the Flyers in an Oct. 30 trade that sent winger Samu Tuomaala to the Dallas Stars, has been added to the 2026 AHL All-Star roster.
Because he is remaining with the Flyers at the NHL level through the Olympic break, forward Denver Barkey will be unable to participate, so Kyrou will be representing the organization instead.
Kyrou, 22, already has seven goals, 17 assists, and 24 points in just 34 games with the Phantoms this season, surpassing his previous career-high of 23 points in 57 games with the AHL Texas Stars in 2023-24 with more than enough room to spare.
Although a bit streaky, the 5-foot-11 defenseman has been a pleasant surprise for the Flyers, having gotten him in exchange for a winger in Tuomaala who very clearly had no path to NHL time with the organization.
Kyrou is still relatively inexperienced and just played his 100th AHL game earlier this season, but his production has probably warranted an NHL opportunity at some point, even if only to serve as a power play specialist.
Fans have been clamoring for the former second-round pick to get a chance, and while it may be a bit early, it is probably refreshing to see Kyrou get recognized by the AHL for his efforts.
Kyrou, who is a restricted free agent at the end of this season, has three goals, seven assists, and 10 points in his last 10 appearances for the Phantoms.