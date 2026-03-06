Why Flyers Assigned David Jiricek to AHL

The Philadelphia Flyers made one of the bigger splashes of the 2026 NHL trade deadline by swapping Bobby Brink for David Jiricek, but Jiricek was instead assigned to the AHL right away. Why?
As it turns out, there are a few explanations for this.
Since the clock struck midnight on Friday, NHL teams were no longer bound by the 23-player roster limit, so long as they remain salary cap-compliant.
Jiricek, 22, is on an entry-level contract with a $918k cap hit, so the cap is obviously not an issue. And if the Flyers intended for him to play right away, they'd have no problem rostering him without first needing to trade players like Rasmus Ristolainen or Noah Juulsen.
The key, though, is eligibility for the young defenseman.
By assigning Jiricek to the AHL right away, he will be eligible to play for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the Calder Cup playoffs; this has no bearing on whether or not the Flyers want him to play in the NHL this season.
It's worth noting that the Flyers will be limited to four call-ups once the 3 p.m. trade deadline passes on Friday, and if Jiricek plays in the NHL for them this season, that would be one of them.
Players like Alex Bump, Oliver Bonk, Devin Kaplan, and Karsen Dorwart are candidates to play NHL games this season, too, and Garrett Wilson just signed an NHL contract, becoming eligible to see NHL ice as well.
The Flyers now have no shortage of options when it comes to how they want to play out the rest of their 2025-26 season, but, by moving on from an established middle-six scorer in Brink, they have a new hole in the lineup to patch up.
Bump is the most likely to come up and fill that spot, and Porter Martone, who could come over from the NCAA when his season is finished, will assuredly play whatever games the Flyers have left at that time.
As for Jiricek, his Flyers debut will be coming sooner than later.