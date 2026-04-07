Game No. 78 Preview: Flyers vs. Devils

When the Flyers step onto the ice in Newark to face the New Jersey Devils, they are playing for two points, but not just any two points. Two points at this stage means control, the right to define their own season instead of reacting to it.
A win—whether in regulation or overtime—pushes their playoff probability to 70.3%, a number that most fans couldn't even dream of when thinking of the likelihood of making the playoffs at the beginning of the season. Cross it, and the picture sharpens. Fall short, and the noise creeps back in.
Head coach Rick Tocchet isn’t pretending otherwise, but he also isn’t feeding the pressure. He knows his room and he knows this team.
And right now, they’re not flinching.
1. Control Without Panic: Tocchet’s Balancing Act
There’s a fine line between urgency and anxiety in late-season hockey, and Tocchet has made it clear which side he wants his team on.
He isn’t shielding his players from the standings—they know exactly what’s at stake. But he’s also not layering on artificial pressure. His message has been consistent: you’re prepared, you’re ready, and you control this.
That matters, especially for a roster that blends emerging young talent with veterans who have seen how quickly things can unravel under lights this bright.
The Flyers are not chasing anymore. They’re not scoreboard-watching out of desperation. They are, quite literally, in control of their own destiny, and Tocchet is coaching them like a group that deserves that responsibility.
That tone travels. It shows up in decision-making, in bench composure, in how shifts are managed when momentum swings. Against a Devils team that thrives on speed and disruption, emotional discipline is as important as any tactical adjustment.
2. A Team Peaking Together
What makes this moment different for the Flyers is not just merely that they’re in the fight at all—it’s how they’re in it.
This is not a top-heavy push being dragged forward by one line or one goaltender. It’s a layered, collective surge.
The young players are not passengers. If anything, they've been some of the main drivers of this push. They’re taking responsibility in key situations. Despite young ages and relative inexperience when it comes to playoff atmospheres, they’re dictating stretches of games.
At the same time, the veteran leaders are not fading into the background. They’re stabilizing everything—winning the small battles, managing the puck in critical moments, and providing the kind of positional reliability that allows younger players to play fast without playing reckless.
That synchronization is rare. And it’s dangerous for opponents. Because when youth and experience aren’t competing for control but instead reinforcing each other, you get a team that it leans into, and even thrives, on pressure.
3. The Devils’ Pace vs. the Flyers’ Structure
The Devils present a very specific challenge. They are one of the league’s most dangerous transition teams, capable of turning a neutral-zone turnover into a high-danger chance in seconds.
That’s largely where this game will be decided.
Tocchet pointed out after the game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday that improving the Flyers' neutral zone play has been a big point of emphasis for him, seeing as that's an area that literally makes or breaks games. They managed it well against Boston, but doing so against New Jersey will look different.
It will mean making clean exits under pressure and having smart puck placement through the neutral zone, while providing layers in defensive coverage to eliminate odd-man rushes
If Philadelphia plays a loose, east-west game, it feeds directly into the Devils’ strengths. But if they stay connected, they can force New Jersey into a more methodical style, one that neutralizes their biggest weapon.
4. The Psychological Edge of the Moment
There’s a different energy around teams that know what’s in front of them versus those still trying to figure it out.
The Flyers are not guessing anymore.
They know the implications of this game. They know what a win does—not just mathematically, but emotionally. A 70.3% playoff probability doesn’t just improve their odds; it reinforces belief. It turns pressure into momentum. And it sends a message that this is a team that closes.
That belief can be—and has been—contagious inside a locker room. It sharpens focus, allowing players to trust their instincts rather than overthink the moment.
The Devils, meanwhile, are dangerous precisely because they can disrupt that. They can force mistakes, and pull the Flyers into a game that feels faster and more unpredictable than it should. So the battle is tactical, of course, but it's also very much psychological.
5. A Dogfight, Exactly as Advertised
This is what meaningful hockey looks like.
The Flyers are in a dogfight, and they’re playing like a team that understands that nothing will be given to them. Every shift matters and every puck battle matters. Every decision with the puck just means more now.
And yet, if you look at this team, you will detect no sense of panic.
They’re not gripping their sticks too tightly, as has been an issue for them at earlier points in the year. They’re certainly not playing scared, because they've always held the belief that they can skate with anybody, whether the rest of the league wants to realize it or not.
If they win, the numbers will say their playoff chances jump to 70.3%, but it will be the feeling inside the room and inside the hearts of every fan in an orange and black jersey—that pesky golden glow that we call hope—that this team ready to take it all.
Projected Lines
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Tyson Foerster - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny - Christian Dvorak - Porter Martone
Alex Bump - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Carl Grundstrom - Sean Couturier - Luke Glendening
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae
Goalies:
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
New Jersey Devils
Forwards:
Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt - Jack Hughes - Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho - Cody Glass - Nick Bjugstad
Paul Cotter - Marc McLaughlin - Brian Halonen
Defense:
Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes - Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon - Simon Nemec
Goalies:
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen