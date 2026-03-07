How the Flyers Could Be Affected By Maple Leafs' Struggles

The Philadelphia Flyers could see the status of one of their first-round picks change if the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to struggle and sell off core pieces.
By now, it's become obvious that the Flyers won the Scott Laughton trade with the Maple Leafs from a year ago, having secured a 2027 first-round pick and prospect Nikita Grebenkin.
The first-round pick is looking sweet right about now, but if the Maple Leafs struggle too badly or blow up the operation, the Flyers won't be seeing it until 2028.
As per the conditions in the Laughton trade, the Maple Leafs' 2027 first-round pick is top-10 protected, something seldom talked about and basically neglected due to Toronto's superstar talents at forward and perennial status as a contender and playoff team.
But, if the ship sinks despite the talent (see the New Jersey Devils), the Maple Leafs will be able to keep their 2027 first-round pick and instead choose to transfer their 2028 first-round pick to the Flyers if they wish.
That could, conceivably, buy them enough time to course-correct and lose a draft pick that's, say, in the 20s instead of top 10.
For the Flyers, as we all know, that makes a big difference in the draft. Winning meaningless games, as the pro-tank crowd would clamor, and the etcetera.
Nothing is imminent, obviously, but now that the Maple Leafs have traded away players like Laughton, Bobby McMann, and Nicolas Roy, it is becoming more likely that this will be a relevant conversation come the start of next season.
The Maple Leafs have just six forwards under contract for the 2026-27 season, including an aging John Tavares and depth pieces like Max Domi and Dakota Joshua.
They'll have major work to do to remain competitive, which may help or hurt the Flyers depending on how it all plays out. Knowing the Flyers, they could use and would love to have a break like that.