Key Flyers Forwards Reportedly Played Through Significant Injuries

A number of Flyers literally put their bodies on the line this postseason.
Ultimately, the Philadelphia Flyers were no match for the Carolina Hurricanes, but the injury bug certainly played its part in the 4-0 series sweep.
It was largely assumed on social media that a handful of Flyers players were dealing with injuries, evidenced either by their outright absence from the lineup or demonstrably decreased effectiveness.
Owen Tippett and Christian Dvorak were two examples of that.
On Saturday night, after the Flyers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4, Flyers.com writer Bill Meltzer reported that he heard Tippett was battling a sports hernia, and Dvorak was managing a separated shoulder.
Adding to that list, Meltzer added that defenseman Cam York had been playing through a rib fracture, an injury head coach Rick Tocchet alluded to in his postgame press conference.
Anecdotally, Dvorak's shoulder would explain why he failed to score in the Flyers' 10 playoff games despite scoring two goals apiece in his previous two postseason campaigns.
Still, the 30-year-old managed a career-high four playoff points, even without the goals.
As for Tippett, his playoff run ended prematurely with the Flyers' Game 6 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round.
Tippett had been practicing with the Flyers during his absence, but ultimately, and understandably, was unable to return.
Just from my own personal observations, Tippett wasn't looking like himself late in the Penguins series. He was using his legs less and shooting less (more than one SOG in just two of six games), and those are two hallmarks of his game.
A substantial injury to the core area, like a hernia, makes those two things difficult to do well, if not outright impossible.
Of course, in addition to York, Tippett, and Dvorak, center Noah Cates had been ruled out for the Hurricanes series after a lower-body injury that forced him to sport a walking boot and scooter.
With the losses of Tippett and Cates, the Flyers were down two top-nine forwards, plus half of Dvorak.
Giving the Hurricanes a run for their money was always going to be a tall task, but the aforementioned injuries were just insurmountable at the end of the day.
Given the gravity of this playoff run, though, the Flyers absolutely deserve all the plaudits they'll get for making it here and giving it everything they had.
They literally put their bodies on the line for this run.