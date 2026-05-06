Noah Cates Injury Update: Flyers Forward Done for the Series

The Flyers lose another key forward.
The Philadelphia Flyers just got an injury update they were not hoping to hear ahead of Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Forward Noah Cates, who was seen wheeling about in a boot and cart after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 on Monday night, is out for the foreseeable future.
Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet revealed Wednesday that Cates, 27, will be out for the remainder of the second-round series against the Hurricanes with a lower-body injury.
Cates played 20:53 on 33 shifts on Monday night, which were by far his most in both categories for this playoff run.
The 27-year-old recorded one goal, three assists, and four points in eight games for the Flyers, primarily centering a line with Matvei Michkov, Alex Bump, and Denver Barkey.
In Cates's absence, the Flyers will likely turn to Trevor Zegras, Christian Dvorak, Barkey, and Sean Couturier (and Luke Glendening) as their four centers.
Top forward prospect Jett Luchanko, who was recalled by the Flyers on Wednesday after his OHL season with the Brantford Bulldogs ended in a seven-game playoff defeat at the hands of the Barrie Colts, could be an option, even though it is a big ask of the 19-year-old.
The Flyers also have Jacob Gaucher, a right-shot center, and Garrett Wilson available on their roster if needed.
For a reference for Cates's timeline, a Game 7 date with the Hurricanes is currently set for May 16, which would put him out for at least a week from the time he suffered his injury.