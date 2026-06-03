Matvei Michkov Nominated By Hometown For Prestigious Award

"The 2024/2025 season was Matvey Michkov’s triumphant debut in the NHL. Twice recognized as the best rookie of the month in the NHL and became the most productive Philadelphia rookie in the 21st century. In the 2025/2026 season, Matvey reached 73 (31+42) points in 100 games in the NHL – the best figure for Flyers rookies since 1995."