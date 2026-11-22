Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: John E. Sokolowski, Imagn Images)
(Photo: John E. Sokolowski, Imagn Images)
Nov 22, 2026 3:44 AMPublished Nov 22, 2026 3:44 AM
Flyers remain in prime position to land the prized asset.
As the Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs have generally continued to struggle in the 2026-27 season, questions continued to be asked about the future of both clubs. Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, they are down their next two first-round picks, but we just don't know which team is getting what pick just yet.
As things stand, the Flyers will get the Maple Leafs' 2027 first-round pick no matter what if it falls outside of the top 10. If the pick is in the top 10, the Maple Leafs can choose between the Flyers and the Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins to get the 2027 pick.
The team that doesn't receive the 2027 first-rounder will instead receive an unprotected 2028 first-rounder. These are some mazy trade conditions, to be sure, but fairly clear.
Essentially, the Flyers are guaranteed to have two first-round picks in the 2027 NHL Draft, barring a surprise decision from the Maple Leafs that would give the archrival Bruins a top 10 draft pick, which would by extension indicate the Maple Leafs don't feel they'll be a better team in 2028.
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NHL fans have astutely posed the question of, what happens if the Maple Leafs do have to choose between the Flyers and Bruins, and try to hold one of the two clubs hostage for assets in exchange for the rights to the top draft pick?
The answer, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, is that yes, the Maple Leafs can do this, but with a catch.
"In the eyes of the NHL, the way the trade information is put together, it's quite clear that it's Toronto's choice. The Maple Leafs do have the option of which team to pick," Friedman explained in his latest "Saturday Headlines" segment for Sportsnet.
"The answer is, it's possible. It would have to be part of a bonafide trade. If it's an actual bonafide trade that one of those teams would make with the Maple Leafs involving other pieces, then that could happen. The League still has to approve any deal, but Toronto try to leverage it."
Friedman noted that a resolution to the trade conditions likely won't come until after the NHL draft lottery, which is many months away still.
That makes perfect sense, of course, because if the Maple Leafs pick lands outside of the top 10, it's a moot discussion.
It's worth noting that, at the time of this writing, the Maple Leafs are now losers of nine straight, going a league-worst 1-8-1 in their last 10 games. With an 8-14-3 record, the Maple Leafs are 27th in the NHL standings and just one point ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who erased a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Maple Leafs 4-3 in regulation on Saturday night.
A potential top-10 draft pick, in addition to their own 2027 first-round pick, could put the Flyers in a position to add some major juice to the rebuild with talents like Landon DuPont, Dima Zhilkin, Nazar Privalov, Andrei Pustovoi, Carter Meyer, Jonah Neuenschwander, and Sergei Skvortsov leading the pack at the top of this year's draft class.
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