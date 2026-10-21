Flyers May Have Finally Find Power Play's Secret Sauce

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Rick Osentoski, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Rick Osentoski, Imagn Images)
Oct 21, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 21, 2026 11:00 AM
Tocchet's power play expertise showing up in a big way.
After sporting the worst unit in the NHL for three of the last four seasons, the Philadelphia Flyers seem to have found the secret sauce that is making the power play tick, for once, thanks to a change made by head coach Rick Tocchet and his coaching staff.
Last week, Tocchet and Co. made the dubious decision to take Matvei Michkov off the top power play unit, temporarily replacing him with newcomer Michael Bunting to have a netfront presence.
On Saturday night, though, Michkov made his return to the top power play unit, and even overstayed one of his shifts to remain out with the second unit, scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win against Ottawa.
Although the Flyers only went 1-for-3 against Ottawa on the power play in that game, it was the best the unit had looked all season long, and the trend continued in a 3-2 win against Colorado on Monday night.
Scoring his second power play goal in as many games, Michkov slammed home a rebound at the far post, with Trevor Zegras's slap pass for Denver Barkey generating the chance in front of goal.
The challenge for the Flyers, at least heading into the season, was figuring out a way to get Michkov and Zegras touches from their preferred area of the ice: the right flank.
That mission hasn't been accomplished, but a position change for Zegras on the man advantage has paid dividends thus far.
We actually switched it. We put Trevor on his forehand to let him go more downhill, and it worked. So, maybe we got something here with that downhill look, and because it forces guys to shoot when you go downhill on your forehand. Trevor likes to kind of play around with it sometimes," Tocchet said after the Ottawa game.
"So now we're going to force him to shoot it. And Matvei, he had a couple shots. And early on the power play, we had a couple flanker shots where we did shoot it. We missed the net, but at least we're shooting a puck. That's a start for us."
Tocchet stuck with the look again on Monday against the Avalanche, keeping Zegras on the left side of the offensive formation as a left-handed shooter with Michkov commanding the right side.
With that, Michkov bagged two power play goals in as many games, and the Flyers' power play as a whole looks far more competent.
"Put Trevor on his on his other hand, forehand, and I was talking to [Yogi Svejkovsky]. I wanted to try it. I like Trevor going downhill. I think when we had him on the other side - and I'm not blaming him - I think we were a slow power play, but with him on his forehand, seems like he's going downhill, making things happen," Tocchet explained on Monday.
"And then it's two in a row where Mich is coming on that side after after a shot. And plus, we're shooting the puck. I mean, it goes hand in hand."
It's early days still, but Tocchet seems to have found the right power play combination that finally allows him to get the maximum from his most dynamic young stars.
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