NHL Trade Rumors: Flyers Should Finally Pull Off Bowen Byram Heist

If at first the Flyers don't succeed, trade and trade again.
The Philadelphia Flyers have a history of targeting players they covet when the time is right, and they would be wise to do so again this summer.
At this point, it is no secret that the Flyers would like to add a No. 1 center, or even a top-six one, to start with.
But, at the same time, it is public knowledge that the Flyers also want to upgrade on defense, and one of their long-standing trade targets at the position is mired in trade rumors... again.
On Thursday, TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that multiple teams were engaging the Buffalo Sabres in trade talks for defenseman Bowen Byram, who has one year remaining on his contract at a $6.25 million cap hit.
Byram, 25, is due for a big raise, and the Sabres, who need to pay players like Zach Benson while already having Owen Power, Rasmus Dahlin, and Mattias Samuelsson at left defense, may not be inclined to give it.
The former No. 4 overall pick just played 82 games for the second year in a row, seemingly putting the health issues that plagued him early in his career behind him.
It helps, too, that Byram just had a career-high 11 goals, 31 assists, and 42 points, as well as seven points in 13 playoff games.
Seven of Byram's points came on the power play, though it's worth noting that he largely takes a backseat to Dahlin in that role.
With the Flyers, the opportunity would be much greater.
The Flyers have worked diligently to clear wasted cap space from their books, and while they do need to still re-sign and extend Dan Vladar, Trevor Zegras, and Jamie Drysdale, they have more than enough money to sign Byram long-term, too.
Still just 25, Byram could very well command north of $10 million on his next contract, and while the Flyers wouldn't just hand him that without seeing him play first, there is plenty of potential for them to bet on.
With any young player, you are betting on what they will be, not what they are.
If Byram has the potential to score 20 goals and 60 points with No. 1 or No. 2 minutes behind Travis Sanheim, and with adequate power play ice time, that is a worthy bargain for the Flyers.
For those worried about Byram's actual defending, the buccaneering rearguard has actually developed into a perfectly fine defender in the same way Drysdale has.
As we see in Evolving-Hockey's data above, Byram's work shorthanded could improve, but Flyers assistant coach Todd Reirden did fantastic work with a rather uninspiring group last season. Byram only adds more potential to the cupboard.
The Sabres may require a winger to replace pending free agent Alex Tuch, and/or a defenseman to replace Byram at a lesser cost.
Flyers like Tyson Foerster, Owen Tippett, and Rasmus Ristolainen, to name a few, would hypothetically fit the bill to varying degrees.
The Flyers already once tried to get Byram, when they offered Cutter Gauthier to the Colorado Avalanche 1-for-1, but now, several years on, seems like the right time to finally make it happen.