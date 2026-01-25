Not One Voice, but Many: Examining the Flyers’ Shifting Leadership Dynamic

Tocchet agreed, saying in April 2025, “I’m not gonna change his personality. I just want him to understand that we need him as a leader on the team back there, and I think he’s just gotta be aggressive back there…I really liked his blue line, his offense up on the blue line. I think there’s something there. I saw it at World Juniors [in 2021]—I think he ran the power play at the top. Is there a spot where maybe he could play the top on the power play? Maybe. Because I want to see that.”