Promising Flyers Prospect Done for the Season

The Flyers may not see this promising prospect in action again until training camp.
The Philadelphia Flyers have gotten some unfortunate injury news regarding one of their underrated prospects who was a pleasant surprise at the NHL level this season.
On Friday, AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms broadcaster Bob Rotruck reported that rookie defenseman Ty Murchison, playing his first pro season after coming over from Arizona State University, is expected to be done for the season.
Murchison, 23, has not played since suffering an upper-body injury against the Springfield Falcons on Jan. 10 and, according to Rotruck, has now undergone surgery to address said injury.
The 6-foot-2 defenseman made his NHL debut for the Flyers against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9, playing 14:56 in the contest.
Overall, Murchison played three games for the Flyers, recording a +1 rating and one shot on goal.
At the AHL level, the 2021 fifth-round pick has all but finished his first pro season with two goals, four assists, and six points, as well as 46 penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 29 games.
It's quite a shame to see Murchison miss the last four months of the year after making big strides and really putting himself on the map as a prospect.
Fortunately, though, the physical blueliner just turned 23 last week and still has plenty of room to grow as a player.
In Murchison's absence, the Phantoms will continue to focus on the development of Christian Kyrou, Oliver Bonk, and Hunter McDonald with established vets Helge Grans, Adam Ginning, and Maxence Guenette leading the way in front of them.