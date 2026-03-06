Rasmus Ristolainen In Flyers Lineup Despite Trade Rumors

Previously, Scott Laughton played the day before the Flyers traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and prior to that, Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost played the same night they were dealt to the Calgary Flames.
After the Buffalo Sabres missed out on St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, who exercised his no-trade clause to block a move, they could logically pivot to an old friend in Ristolainen as their next trade target.
Players like Connor Murphy, Tyler Myers, Nick Blankenburg, and MacKenzie Weegar have already addressed right-shot defense needs for contenders like Edmonton, Dallas, Utah, and Colorado, so the Ristolainen trade market is rapidly thinning.
Boston and Detroit are believed to be seeking right-shot defenders as well.
Ristolainen and the Flyers are aiming to win their fourth-straight contest.