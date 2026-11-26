Philadelphia Flyers
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Rick Tocchet Blasts Flyers After Blowout Loss to Capitals: 'It's Embarrassing'
(Photo: Geoff Burke, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Geoff Burke, Imagn Images)
Nov 26, 2026 6:06 AMPublished Nov 26, 2026 6:06 AM
A promising win streak vanished as the Flyers wilted under pressure... again.
The Philadelphia Flyers limped to a 7-3 blowout loss to the division rival Washington Capitals, who were losers of five straight heading into the game on Wednesday night, and head coach Rick Tocchet was most displeased with the effort from his team that saw a promising three-game win streak come to a screeching halt.
It was unfortunate, too, in the sense that the Flyers couldn't have asked for better starts to the first and third periods of the contest.
Winger Travis Konecny scored his fourth of the season just 17 seconds into the contest to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead on the first shift of the game, and after falling behind 3-1, defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen scored just 1:59 into the third period to bring the Flyers within a goal at 3-2.
Then the Flyers wilted, as they have done so often this season, and got pummeled by a bigger, stronger, more talented, and more experienced Capitals team.
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Alex Tuch, Matt Roy, and Ivan Miroshnichenko combined to give the Capitals three unanswered goals, and a garbage-time Cole Knuble tally for the Flyers was nullified by Dylan Strome's response for the Capitals with 11 seconds left in the game.
All in all, the Flyers played like a team that had the perfect recipe to lose 7-3 to a division rival that had lost five straight and sat below them in the standings heading into this matchup.
"We warned the team all day, they lost five straight. It's a proud team over there, it's a big team. I think we gave in a little bit. We got it to 3-2 and then we didn't push hard enough," a disgruntled Tocchet said blankly in front of reporters after the game. "It's supposed to be a playoff-style game, and we didn't play to that style. I thought we got manhandled in front of our net. I didn't see us go their net as hard as they were. We got it to 3-2 and I thought we'd push, but we didn't."
The Flyers, trailing for the entirety of the third period, were out-shot 12-5 by the Capitals, a showing that illustrates what an experienced, well-drilled team does when playing to secure a win.
It was a short press conference filled with damning assessments from Tocchet, who sounded like a coach increasingly frustrated with his team's shortcomings on the ice and on the mental side of the game.
In addition to calling the performance a "step backwards", Tocchet also questioned the Flyers' effort, particularly on the defensive side of the puck, in the loss to the Capitals.
"It was a 2-1 hockey game, I think shots were 18-15. [The Capitals] were coming, and I just didn't see a lot of effort defensively, whether blocking a shot or boxing out, to the standard that we expect the team to do," Tocchet added.
After that, the Flyers melted down to allow four goals inside the final three minutes of the contest, and Tocchet did not mince words with his team.
In his view, the Flyers gave up, plain and simple.
"It's embarrassing. We gave in. It's not fair to Wollsy. We gave them three goals. We just let guys walk down the slot. That's not good. We got to learn from that."
While it is nice for Tocchet and Co. that the Flyers are still 5-3-2 in their last 10 games, the vibes around the team have shifted heavily and abruptly from positive to negative, with Tocchet publicly lambasting his group perhaps as hard as he ever has during his tenure in Philadelphia.
At the end of the day, this is just further proof that the Flyers, who have the worst goal differential in the Eastern Conference and a bottom-five goal differential in the NHL, have a long way to go to dig themselves out of the basement.
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