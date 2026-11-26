"We warned the team all day, they lost five straight. It's a proud team over there, it's a big team. I think we gave in a little bit. We got it to 3-2 and then we didn't push hard enough," a disgruntled Tocchet said blankly in front of reporters after the game. "It's supposed to be a playoff-style game, and we didn't play to that style. I thought we got manhandled in front of our net. I didn't see us go their net as hard as they were. We got it to 3-2 and I thought we'd push, but we didn't."