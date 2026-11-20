Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Marc DesRosiers, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Marc DesRosiers, Imagn Images)
Nov 20, 2026 5:37 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 5:37 AM
The star forward exploded for four points to ignite a stunning comeback victory.
Posting a goal and three assists in a crazy 6-5 overtime win against the Senators on Thursday night, the Flyers got a vintage Travis Konecny performance from their star forward for the first time this season.
Coming into the contest, Konecny, 29, had managed just two goals, four assists, and six points in 14 games, producing well below a 40-point pace.
Making matters worse, reports surfaced indicating that Konecny was unhappy losing ice time to some of the younger, up-and-coming players on the team, though Konecny himself refuted that on Thursday morning at morning skate.
Naturally, leaders lead as leaders do, and Konecny delivered for the Flyers in a major way.
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The buccaneering forward donning No. 11 kept the Flyers in the game against the Senators all night, first assisting on Owen Tippett's first-period power play goal to keep the score tied at 1-1.
Things took a turn for the worse in the second period when the Flyers went over 18 minutes of in-game time without a shot on goal, between the last minute of the first period and bulk of the second, but Konecny picked up his second helper, factoring in on a Cam York goal that cut the Flyers' deficit down to 3-2 with just 1:21 left in the middle frame.
Six minutes into the third period, the Flyers quickly found themselves staring down the barrel of a loss trailing 5-2, though Cam York swatted in a bouncing puck to buy one back, and then Konecny delivered again, setting up Tyson Foerster with a great pass on a 2-on-1 to bring the Flyers within one once again.
Then, Konecny delivered from the penalty box.
The Flyers winger was whistled for embellishment after being interfered with by Senators defenseman Jordan Spence, though the Flyers were happy to take the 4-on-4 and increased space on the ice.
Christian Dvorak won the ensuing faceoff, Foerster kicked the puck out to Jamie Drysdale, and Drysdale buried his shot on ex-Flyers goalie Sam Ersson to tie the game at 5-5 with 2:33 left in the contest.
A game that looked lost for the Flyers at several points in time ended up turning into a win, with Travis Konecny's paw prints all over this one.
And, of course, in overtime, Konecny sealed the deal, racing up the ice and putting a shot on Ersson that squeaked over the goal line, sealing an improbable, emphatic 6-5 overtime win over the Senators.
This is just the second time Konecny has recorded a point in a game for the Flyers since Nov. 1., when he scored a goal and an assist against Utah in his first game back from a lower-body injury.
With his four points, Konecny now has three goals, seven assists, and 10 points in 15 games this season, putting him on pace for a much more respectable 50 points.
The veteran forward has a no-trade clause anyway, but with a vintage performance like the one he dunked on Ottawa with on Thursday night, those trade talks and locker room rumors can be couched for the foreseeable future.
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