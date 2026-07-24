Should Flyers Feel Pressure to Add Superstar After LeBron Joins 76ers?

Each major Philly sports team has a superstar... except for the Flyers.
As of Friday, the Philadelphia Flyers are no longer the most exciting sports team playing at Xfinity Mobile Arena. That's because LeBron James, arguably the greatest basketball player to ever live, has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.
James, 41, officially signed a two-year, $8 million contract ($4 million salary), which is also the veteran minimum, to join the 76ers in pursuit of one last shot at an NBA championship.
'King James' joins a growing list of star athletes to willingly come to Philadelphia, following in the footsteps of the Eagles' Saquon Barkley and the Phillies' Bryce Harper.
Absent from that list, though, are the Flyers, who have tried to add a star of their own but have yet to get such a deal over the hump. In contrast, the Eagles, Phillies, and 76ers have multiple star players.
Of course, at the beginning of the month, the Flyers got Leo Carlsson to agree to a five-year, $90 million offer sheet that came with a whopping $18 million AAV, only for the Anaheim Ducks to exercise their first right of refusal to match the sheet, bringing the short but exciting saga to an anticlimactic ending.
Logic says there is no rush for the Flyers, one of the NHL's youngest teams, to go out of their way to add an older contributor to their lineup in pursuit of a championship.
The Flyers had interest in Zach Werenski, Darnell Nurse, Carlsson, John Carlson, Bowen Byram, Claude Giroux, and Mason McTavish at various points this offseason, but the only one that can hold a candle to LeBron in terms of actual in-game impact would be Werenski, and he's staying put in Columbus, at least for now.
But, that is all to say that the Flyers are back to being little brother again.
The Eagles are still the Eagles, even without A.J. Brown, and the Phillies are second in the NL East on the backs of Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Zack Wheeler.
Fresh off their first playoff appearance in six years, the Flyers do have some wind in their sails, but they have also done little to ensure they can do it again. Joseph Woll is a massive upgrade on Sam Ersson, but he also needs to stay healthy. He's also the backup goalie behind Dan Vladar.
Noel Acciari is a fine addition to the bottom-six, but he's now 34 years old and never was a true needle-mover, anyway.
So, the Flyers can continue their patient, youth-first approach if they want--it's probably the right move--but the other Philadelphia teams are setting the standard when it comes to building a championship-caliber roster.
The only real difference between the Flyers and the Eagles and 76ers is that the eagles and 76ers have executed the moves they sought to make, while the Flyers keep coming up short.
At this point, unless Connor McDavid becomes available, the Flyers will need to work to develop their young players, namely Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone, to strengthen their foundation to be able to pull off such a move and attract such players going forward.