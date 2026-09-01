Should Flyers' Trevor Zegras Have Made Latest Ranking of Best NHL Centers?

Zegras has a legitimate case to be ranked among the NHL's elite.
It is hardly a secret that the Philadelphia Flyers took a huge step forward last season on the back of newcomer Trevor Zegras, but we may not be giving Zegras enough credit for his contributions and impact.
Zegras, 25, was the premier addition for the Flyers heading into the 2025-26 season, coming over from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for bottom-six center Ryan Poehling, a second-round pick (Eric Nilson), and a fourth-round pick (Brayden Klimpke).
All he did after that was rank third on the Flyers in goals with 26, trailing Travis Konecny by one and Owen Tippett by two, and second in points, with his 67 just barely behind Konecny's 68.
But, despite a career resurgence and establishing a new career-high in points, Zegras isn't quite considered one of the top 20 centers in the NHL just yet.
The NHL Network recently released its list of the 20 best centers in the NHL, and the Flyers, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Utah Mammoth, and Minnesota Wild were the only playoff teams without a center making the cut.
Players like Dylan Larkin (20th), Tage Thompson (19th), Connor Bedard (16th), and Leo Carlsson (14th) are among those whose places on the list could be contested the most, and to be clear, it is absolutely a tough conversation with any of these players.
While he didn't make the list, Zegras should at least be in the conversation, however, and the upcoming 2026-27 season will only cement that further.
Zegras made a massive early impact with the Flyers
It is indisputable that the Flyers were much better last season with Zegras on the ice compared to when they were without him.
According to MoneyPuck, Zegras led the team in relative expected goals percentage (6.6%) at 5-on-5, meaning the Flyers owned 6.6% more of the expected goals with Zegras compared to without him.
Diving in further, we can look to Natural Stat Trick to see that, with Zegras on the ice, the Flyers had a 49.65% Corsi at 5-on-5 as well as a 53.57% expected goals percentage, a 51.54% share of the scoring chances, a 56.65% of the high-danger scoring chances, and scored 32 high-danger goals compared to opponents' 21 (60.38% share).
Without Zegras on the ice, the Flyers had a 46.87% Corsi, a 49.29% expected goals percentage, a 47.89% share of the scoring chances, a 51.02% share of high-danger chances, and were out-scored 46-45 in high-danger goals (49.45% share).
To earn the national recognition he deserves, the former No. 9 overall pick will likely need to cross the 30-goal and 70-point thresholds, which the Flyers can achieve by footing a better offense in general, and especially a power play that doesn't rank 32nd in the NHL out of 32 teams--last.
Zegras is a part of that power play and offense, yes, but further development and improved contributions from the likes of Matvei Michkov, Porter Martone, Tyson Foerster, Alex Bump, and Denver Barkey will go a long way, too.
And maybe defenseman David Jiricek can provide the spark the power play needs from the point.