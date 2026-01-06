Surging Flyers Prospect Ends Dominant World Juniors with Gold Medal

The Philadelphia Flyers have a new gold medalist in their ranks, and he happens to be their hottest prospect at the moment.

On Monday night, Flyers prospect Jack Berglund captained his Sweden to a 4-2 win over Czechia to claim a gold medal in the 2026 World Junior Championships, earning two assists in his last ever appearance in the tournament.

Berglund, 19, and Sweden won every single game they played in the tournament, going a flawless 7-0-0 over the last two weeks.

It helps, too, that Berglund casually dropped three goals, seven assists, and 10 points in those seven wins, recording at least one point in all but one contest.

Berglund, along with 2026 draft-eligible forward Ivar Stenberg, led Sweden in scoring with 10 points each, but it was Los Angeles Kings prospect Vojtech Cihar, a Czech winger, who won World Juniors MVP with his 12 points.

The one Philadelphia Flyers prospect to have boosted his stock the most this year is undoubtedly Jack Berglund, a 2024 second-round pick and suddenly highly promising center.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Michael Hage, drafted 21st overall in 2024 after Jett Luchanko (13th), led the tournament in scoring with 15 points for Canada; Luchanko recorded just one assist in seven games, while a total of 115 players recorded at least two points.

As I wrote previously, though, no Flyers prospect has risen their stocks more this season than Berglund, who just put the cherry on top with a true leader's performance in an international gold medal game.

That alone is enough, for now, to compensate for ghostly performances from Luchanko and Shane Vansaghi (no points in four games).

Even Porter Martone, who finished as the leading goal-scorer in this year's World Juniors with his six tallies, had a good, not great, final campaign with the Canada U20s.

This was not the blockbuster trade for a center everyone was hoping for, but the Philadelphia Flyers again managed to get the best of their trade partners, this time fleecing the rival Pittsburgh Penguins.

His involvement and play-driving were inconsistent, but that was seldom true for Berglund, who is becoming increasingly comfortable and confident in his skillset and identity as a player.

It's easy to feel like, overall, the World Juniors didn't come as advertised for the big guns, but Berglund has shown, multiple times, that he belongs in that conversation now.

Don't be surprised to see the burly 6-foot-4 forward emerge as a utility top-nine power forward with the ability to supplement faster, more talented linemates down the road.