Takeaways: Flyers Stay Hot, Eliminate Devils From Playoff Contention With Comfortable Victory
Prudential Center didn’t feel hostile by the end of the night. It didn't even feel quiet or resigned, like one might expect from a crowd of New Jersey Devils fans that just witnessed their team officially get eliminated from playoff contention.
There were enough Philadelphia Flyers fans in the building to make it a reasonably comfortable environment for the away team, and the palpable excitement from watching the Flyers put five past their rivals up the turnpike provided a celebratory atmosphere.
A 5–1 dismantling of the Devils doesn’t happen by accident, not this late in the season, and it just so happened to be the Flyers’ third and final meeting with New Jersey this year—and they swept the series 3–0.
In doing so, they reaffirmed something that has become increasingly undeniable: this is a team that knows how to win when it matters most.
1. Trevor Zegras Is Playing With Purpose, and It’s Changing Everything
There are plenty of good forward in the NHL that can produce. Trevor Zegras produces with intent.
Zegras delivered one of those performances that felt both explosive and controlled—two goals in the span of 1 minute and 42 seconds, a third assist layered on top, and a new career-high 25 goals reached almost as a footnote to the larger mission.
Such a huge individual milestone gives certain bragging rights to the player who reached it. But the Flyers have proven that they're working to make the team succeed, not pad their own personal stats.
“It’s nice to help the team score to win," Zegras said postgame. "I feel like I looked at [the personal milestone] more like that. That was a big two points for us, so I’m probably more excited about that.”
Head coach Rick Tocchet sees it clearly, and he didn’t hesitate to articulate what’s driving it.
“Right from the beginning, when Trevor first came to us, he wants to play—I hate using the word playoffs—but he wants to make the playoffs," Tocchet noted. "He hasn’t played a playoff game, and I think he wants to prove a lot of people wrong. He’s played with a chip on his shoulder all year, and I love that. He pushes the pace, [and] he’s a really good locker room guy.”
That chip isn’t subtle. It shows up in his pace, in his willingness to attack defenders, in the urgency of his decisions with the puck. And against New Jersey, it showed up in production: six points (4G, 2A) in three games against the Devils this season.
That's not an anomaly hot night. It's a full-force showing of a player aligning his skill with his purpose, and dragging the game with him.
2. The “Shoot First” Evolution
For much of the season, the Flyers flirted with a frustrating habit: overpassing in prime scoring areas, searching for the perfect play instead of taking the available one.
Now, it's looking like that hesitation is gone.
Tyson Foerster embodied that shift perfectly, scoring twice and bringing his season total to 13 goals. Notably, he has now recorded two separate multi-goal games against New Jersey this season.
Foerster revealed a telling in-game adjustment: He and Owen Tippett had a conversation that if they got a 2-on-1, they wouldn’t pass—they would shoot.
And Tocchet has been pushing for exactly that.
“Martone, Bump, Foerster—they can rip it. They’ve got hard shots. Tyson gets it off so quickly, so that’s what he can do as a sniper," he said. "Martone shoots the puck, Bump wants to shoot. We want these guys to come off the wall, get to the middle of the ice, and bomb it unless somebody’s wide open. For me, when you get shots like that, attack the interior. All the great players that score goals, they all attack the interior. These guys have got the traits to become really good goalscorers.”
Now, this isn't just about shooting more for shooting sake. It’s about shooting from dangerous areas, with conviction, without hesitation.
And when that mentality spreads across a lineup filled with players who can shoot?
Five goals is the result.
3. Young Players Are Responding to High Pressure
The Flyers are young. In key moments, very young.
And yet, in a high-stakes road game, against a divisional opponent, with playoff implications looming, they didn’t fold.
Tocchet pointed to specific moments that could have gone the other way, admitting, “A guy like [Alex Bump], he had a couple of tough shifts and all of a sudden, after that, he played great. I thought he had a great game. [Denver Barkey], he throws one in the stands, he’s mad, but after that, I thought he played great."
He added: "They’re gonna make mistakes, and you can’t wallow in it. They stood to the challenge. [Matvei Michkov] served the penalty, comes out of the box, he wins a battle on the wall and we get a goal. They know that these are big things, but you can do those things.”
That’s growth in real time.
Matvei Michkov, in particular, continues to redefine what consistency looks like for a young player. His two assists in this game pushed him to 28 on the season, along with seven multi-point games, and extended his recent stretch to 12 points in his last 12 games.
But Tocchet didn’t highlight his offense. He chose to highlight his response to adversity—a penalty, a reset, a won battle, and a goal created.
That’s playoff hockey behavior long before the playoffs arrive.
4. Depth Production Is Turning This Into a Complete Team
The Flyers didn’t win this game because of one line.
They won it because contributions came from everywhere.
Just to rattle some off some examples: Owen Tippett added his 23rd assist and now has five points in three games against New Jersey. Porter Martone recorded his third assist and now has three points in his last two games. Travis Sanheim picked up his 26th assist, extending his steady two-way impact. Jamie Drysdale added his 23rd assist, continuing a strong season that has him second among Flyers defensemen in points (31). Nick Seeler closed the game with an empty-net goal (his third of the year).
This is what depth looks like when it’s functioning properly.
Not just secondary scoring, but layered involvement—defensemen activating, young forwards contributing, role players finishing games. And it’s why the Flyers are becoming increasingly difficult to game-plan against.
When there here isn’t a single line to shut down, there isn’t a single matchup to exploit, and opponents are left with just wave after wave of pressure.
5. Road Dominance Continues
Ten wins in their last eleven road games. That’s an identity.
Winning on the road, especially against a storied rival, requires structure, simplicity, and emotional control. It requires teams to trust their systems and stay connected when momentum inevitably swings.
The Flyers are doing all of that and more.
They’re dictating games fairly comfortably, able to impose their style and playing with a confidence that travels.
That matters now more than ever.
Because they know the path ahead won’t get easier. The environments will get louder, the race will get tighter, and their foot will have to stay superglued to the gas the whole way through their last four games.
But if this stretch is any indication, the Flyers are equipped for those moments.
In fact, they just might be built for them.