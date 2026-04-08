Takeaways: Flyers Stay Hot, Eliminate Devils From Playoff Contention With Comfortable Victory

“Martone, Bump, Foerster—they can rip it. They’ve got hard shots. Tyson gets it off so quickly, so that’s what he can do as a sniper," he said. "Martone shoots the puck, Bump wants to shoot. We want these guys to come off the wall, get to the middle of the ice, and bomb it unless somebody’s wide open. For me, when you get shots like that, attack the interior. All the great players that score goals, they all attack the interior. These guys have got the traits to become really good goalscorers.”