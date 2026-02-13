Logo
Philadelphia Flyers
Powered by Roundtable
Top Flyers Defense Prospect Poised to Return from Significant Injury cover image

Top Flyers Defense Prospect Poised to Return from Significant Injury

Jonathan Bailey
5h
Partner
260Members·2,662Posts
ByJonBailey@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

After suffering a second major injury in as many seasons, a Philadelphia Flyers prospect is aiming to make a comeback, for real this time.

On Wednesday night, the QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada announced that defenseman Spencer Gill, the standout Flyers prospect, is returning to the team's lineup this weekend.

Gill, 19, has not played for the Armada since suffering an upper-body injury on Oct. 5 in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Gatineau Olympiques. Gill's only other appearance this season was on Oct. 3, and before that, his last competitive game was played on Feb. 28.

In layman's terms, Gill has played two non-preseason games in the last 50 weeks between this injury and his broken ankle. That's a lot of lost development time for a teenage defenseman, but he'll now have the opportunity to make up for all those months on the shelf.

PHLY's Charlie O'Connor further reported that Gill had surgery to repair a torn sheath in his wrist, which explains the long recovery time.

Spencer Gill is one Philadelphia Flyers prospect who doesn't draw nearly as much fanfare as he should, and that's not his fault.
thehockeynews.comFlyers' Spencer Gill Will Be Way Better Than You ThinkSpencer Gill is one Philadelphia Flyers prospect who doesn't draw nearly as much fanfare as he should, and that's not his fault.

In severe cases, it can take somewhere between 6-12 months for a full, symptom-free recovery.

Gill and the Armada are heading into a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, during which they'll face the Val-d'Or Foreurs and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Which of these games Gill will play in, if not both, is currently unclear, but it should be a huge relief to the Flyers to have the 6-foot-4 defender back in action.

Injuries have, unfortunately, been a bit of a theme for the young Flyers this season.

The Flyers should be paying close attention to the only NHL draft prospect featuring in the Winter Olympics this year.
thehockeynews.comFlyers Will Get Good Look at Top NHL Draft Prospect in OlympicsThe Flyers should be paying close attention to the only NHL draft prospect featuring in the Winter Olympics this year.

Fellow defense prospect Oliver Bonk didn't make his pro debut until Dec. 6, and forward Alex Bump has been on the shelf for the last six weeks and counting.

Regardless, Gill's imminent return is the latest progress on the Flyers organization inching its way back to full health.

FlyersFlyers NewsPhiladelphia FlyersFlyers ProspectsSpencer Gill
Latest News