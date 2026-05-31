Top Flyers Goalie Prospect Could Be Traded To New KHL Team

A path to more playing time awaits.
The Philadelphia Flyers have seen a number of their prospects get traded to new teams or commit to colleges recently, and that trend is reportedly likely to extend to the goalie position now, too.
Top Flyers goalie prospect Egor Zavragin had a strange season, playing 12 KHL regular season games for SKA St. Petersburg, 18 VHL regular season games for SKA-VMF St. Petersburg, and one MHL regular season game for SKA-1946 St. Petersburg.
After playing 46 KHL regular season games for SKA and HK Sochi last year and breaking out onto the scene in a major way, Zavragin struggled to earn a consistent spot in the lineup this year and fell out of favor in the eyes of new head coach Igor Larionov.
The Flyers' 2023 third-round pick still posted a respectable 2.63 GAA and .919 save percentage, but those stats paled in comparison to the 2.01 GAA and .939 save percentage of Artemi Pleshkov, and 2.50 GAA and .928 save percentage of Sergei Ivanov.
Pleshkov and Ivanov were first and eighth in the KHL in save percentage, respectively, whereas Zavragin was 15th.
And that isn't a knock on Zavragin. Statistically, he still performed better than established KHL goalies (and some former NHLers) like Timur Bilyalov, Alex Georgiev, Vasili Demchenko, Zach Fucale, Spencer Martin, Louis Domingue, Chris Dreidger, and esteemed Colorado Avalanche prospect Ilya Nabokov, who is about to make the jump to North America.
But, given that Zavragin is clearly also behind Pleshkov and Ivanov, a trade would be beneficial for the Flyers prospect's development, and that is exactly what might happen.
According to KHL insider Hockey News Hub, it would not be a surprise if "Zavragin is traded in the next couple of days," and that Metallurg Magnitogorsk is the "most likely" destination with their need to replace the departing Nabokov.
Zavragin will have to overtake incumbent Alexander Smolin to become the starter with Metallurg, but he at least would have a clear path to rotational minutes on a team just went to the Gagarin Cup Eastern Conference semifinal.
The 20-year-old has only one year remaining on his KHL contract, and from there, he would be free to join the Flyers organization and continue developing here.