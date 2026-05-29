Top Flyers Offer Sheet Target Set to Be Hauled Off Free Agent Market

One less star the Flyers can consider offer-sheeting this summer.
Before the offseason ever achieved liftoff, the Philadelphia Flyers are already about to be down one superstar forward they could have considered signing to an offer sheet this summer.
While he is not a center, Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson was, by far and away, the top RFA of the 2026 free agent class.
The 26-year-old scored 109 points in the 2022-23 season and racked up another 96 this season, scoring 40 goals for the third time in his NHL career.
Robertson also averaged a career-high 20:15 of ice time this season as he emerges as one of the NHL's premier two-way forwards to go with his goal-scoring exploits.
The problem, though, is that the Flyers probably won't even be able to take a crack at signing him now.
According to NHL insider Emily Kaplan's latest report for ESPN, "The Jason Robertson saga will finally see some clarity and all signs point to an extension in Dallas, rather than a trade."
Speaking of the offer sheet, Kaplan added that, "for one to actually happen, everything has to line up: cap space, draft-pick compensation, player buy-in and a team willing to push the risk. That's why the noise almost always outweighs the action."
There are not many legitimate offer sheet candidates on the free agent market this year for the Flyers anyway, or at least ones that move the needle like Robertson or a skilled young center would.
Pipe dreams like Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, and Connor Bedard are almost assuredly not going to happen barring an unforeseen warp in time-space.
It isn't like the Flyers necessarily needed to add another winger, anyway, but any time you can add a player of Robertson's ilk to your roster, you have to do it.
That would have been an ambitious move for a Flyers team that just made the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since the pandemic, but ultimately, it doesn't seem like it's meant to be.
Plus, signing Robertson to the cap hit needed to choke the Stars out of his price range would have required the Flyers to fork over their first-round pick in each of the next four drafts, starting with 2027, which would severely inhibit their ability to add to the roster in other ways and build a sustainable team flush with young talent to complement the older players.
Going forward, though, the Flyers would be wise to consider other, more low-key offer sheet candidates.