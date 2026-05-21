Flyers Trade Targets: Best Alternatives to Unobtainable RFAs

All roads lead to risk for the Flyers.
The Philadelphia Flyers will have to think outside of the box this offseason if they want to make the big splash they have been advertising and add more firepower in the form of a top-six center.
By their own admission, the 2026 free agent class is devoid of any high-end talent, as studs like Jack Eichel, Kirill Kaprizov, and Artemi Panarin all signing contract extensions with their respective clubs.
That leads the Flyers to two roads, both of which can be dangerous if not navigated with care.
On one hand, the Flyers can leverage the mounds of cash they have available thanks to the salary cap increase and make a play for one of the top restricted free agents.
The problem, though, is that it would take a ludicrous offer sheet to get a center like Adam Fantilli or Leo Carlsson without Columbus and Anaheim, respectively, matching that offer sheet.
And, not to mention, Fantilli is yet to have a 60-point NHL season, and an unmatchable offer sheet from the Flyers' side would cost north of $12 million annually as well as four first-round picks as compensation.
So, the only other option for the Flyers is to consult the trade market, assuming they aren't willing to throw the kitchen sink at someone like Fantilli.
The Flyers' most obvious trade target, and one that is subject to great controversy online, is Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson, who played under Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet for parts of three seasons.
Pettersson, 27, is a smooth, creative two-way forward who was, up until very recently, regarded as one of the best centers in the NHL.
The 2017 No. 5 overall pick erupted for 102 points in 80 games under Tocchet and Bruce Boudreau in 2022-23, then followed that up with an 89-point effort in his first full season under Tocchet in 2023-24.
Of course, Pettersson has managed just 30 goals and 96 points in his last two seasons combined, and it's worth noting the level of disarray that has plagued the Canucks organization in those last two seasons.
The other detractor for Pettersson is his staggering $11.6 million cap hit and full no-move clause, which severely limits the number of suitors for him on top of having complete say over his next destination.
At this point, the Canucks, who will now have a new GM and a new head coach heading into 2026-27, should lean into a full rebuild.
It remains to be seen whether or not the Flyers, Tocchet, and Pettersson all have interest in a reunion, but on paper, it makes sense, and there is a history of some success to fall back on.
No. 1 centers don't go on trees, and Pettersson may be the best shot at one for the Flyers. For all parties involved, a resolution might be the best path forward.
A far less appealing option, but still an option nonetheless, is Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish, who appears to have completely fallen out of favor under new head coach Joel Quenneville, mimicking the career path of former teammate and current Flyers star Trevor Zegras.
McTavish, 23, just finished the first year of a six-year, $42 million extension that comes with an annual cap hit of $7 million, but GM Pat Verbeek and the Ducks paid all that out for a meager 41 points this past season.
The Ducks have Leo Carlsson in need of a massive new payday, and they have 2025 first-round pick Roger McQueen on the way, too.
McTavish won't come without his warts; he's four seasons into his NHL career with just one 20-goal, 50-point campaign and isn't a great skater.
Still, the Ducks could flip him to add more talent elsewhere and recoup some assets, whereas the Flyers would be betting on the potential that made McTavish the No. 3 pick in 2021, just as they did Zegras a year ago.
Last but certainly not least, and sticking with the underperforming theme here, is Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers.
The Kraken are not exactly the Vegas Golden Knights in terms of taking an expansion team and becoming an instant contender, and with most of their defense and winger groups rapidly ageing, they may as well start from scratch.
Beniers, 23, has played a role in that, too, with career-highs of 24 goals and 57 points through the first four years of his NHL career.
The 2021 No. 2 overall pick will turn 24 in November and is already heading into Year 3 of the seven-year, $50 million extension he signed with the Kraken on Aug. 20, 2024.
Beniers will be an unrestricted free agent as a 28-year-old in 2031 and is already making $7.142 million against the cap.
The former Michigan ace is a detail-oriented playmaker who does his best work in his own end of the ice. Beniers has the tools to be more of a scoring threat, though, and he can certainly unlock that potential in Philadelphia.
The Flyers have a much more robust group of wingers at their disposal than Seattle does, and as a result, Beniers won't have to focus on defense all the time while also trading in his Batman cape.
Tocchet and Co. deployed Matvei Michkov almost exclusively with Noah Cates and Sean Couturier this past season, so a partnership between Beniers and the Russian phenom feels like a natural fit.
No center on this list is a sure-thing, home-run add, but the Flyers are eventually going to have to make a move to get going on their way to becoming Stanley Cup contenders.
Talented centers with legitimate top-line upside don't come around very often, which makes now the time for the Flyers to use their roster and draft capital to build.