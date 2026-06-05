Unheraled Flyers Forward Disrespected In Selke Trophy Voting

Placing outside of the top 10 is harsh.
Although they enjoyed a season that crushed the low expectations of many, the Philadelphia Flyers still aren't quite getting the respect they deserve around the NHL.
On Friday, the final voting results for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's best defensive forward, were revealed, filled with some pleasant, and unpleasant, surprises.
Montreal Candiens captain Nick Suzuki was the runaway winner, capturing 1,726 points and 151 total first-place votes.
Tampa Bay's Anthony Cirelli was a distant second at 267 points and 10 first-place votes, but it's the rest of the results that might be an issue.
Flyers forward Noah Cates, who broke out for career-highs in goals (18), assists (29), points (47), faceoff percentage (45.3%), and plus-minus (+26), earned just one first-place vote and finished 11th overall in voting.
Some of the stranger names to finish ahead of the Flyers' key cog include Brock Nelson, Yanni Gourde, Shane Pinto, and typical favorite Nico Hischier, who had a difficult, up-and-down season.
Additionally, duos like Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho and Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner were also ahead, which feels antithetical to the "best defensive forward" conversation.
A bit similar to choosing between Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid for MVP when they play for the same team.
We can't argue in earnest that Cates should have won ahead of Suzuki, but he could have conceivably placed anywhere beneath Suzuki with few qualms.
It's reasonable to assume Cates's average faceoff percentage and lack of name recognition hurt his case in the eyes of voters, which is a problem the Flyers will hope to tackle as they continue to wade their way back to the spotlight as an aspiring Stanley Cup contender.
The 27-year-old former fifth-round pick has improved steadily over the last few seasons, and if Cates can find one more gear for the Flyers, it could be enough to finally vault him atop Selke Trophy talks.