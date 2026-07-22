Will Flyers Afford Jiricek Same Time, Patience As Drysdale?

The former No. 6 overall picks have similar career trajectories.
In many ways, Philadelphia Flyers defensemen David Jiricek and Jamie Drysdale are similar, but only time will tell if their careers will pan out the same way.
Jiricek, 22, and Drysdale, 24, are former No. 6 overall picks: the former in 2022, and the latter in 2020. Both Flyers were conscripted into NHL service early--probably too early--by the teams that drafted them, which put them at a disadvantage developmentally.
Due to injury, and things just generally not working out on the ice, Drysdale was traded to the Flyers in exchange for a young, future top-six winger in Cutter Gauthier, as well as a 2025 second-round pick.
Jiricek's path was slightly different in that he was healthy but in and out of the lineup and up and down from the AHL; Columbus eventually traded him to Minnesota for Daemon Hunt and first-, second-, third-, and fourth-round picks, respectively.
Just over a year later, Jiricek, too, found his way to Philadelphia, getting flipped by Minnesota for Bobby Brink ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
Drafted two years apart, the two defensemen join the Flyers two years apart. Heading into the 2023-24 season, the year the Flyers acquired him, Drysdale had played 89 NHL games, scoring four goals, 28 assists, and 32 points with a -29 rating.
Jiricek, heading into his first full season with the Flyers in 2026-27 season, has played 85 NHL games, scoring two goals, 11 assists, and 13 points with a -8 rating. They have had very similar careers through their first 80-odd games.
The main difference between the two, at least when it comes to production and rating, is that Drysdale was thrown to the wolves in a big role from Day 1, whereas Jiricek has largely been forced to play sheltered minutes, which require him to play to avoid mistakes instead of learning on the job.
Drysdale, two years on, has quickly come into his own as an NHL defenseman. Even John Tortorella was willing to live with his warts for the greater purpose of player development.
New head coach Rick Tocchet hasn't always shown that same willingness; Matvei Michkov barely played last season, and Emil Andrae never quite established himself as an NHL regular despite handily outplaying his peers.
To that end, the Flyers were by and large considered to be rebuilders throughout Tortorella's reign, but expectations are higher now that the Flyers have made the playoffs, and won a round, in Year 1 of Tocchet.
Jiricek needs time and patience, given his inexperience, and it bears noting that he is playing for his third organization in four years, entailing yet another system change.
The Czech defenseman has obvious talent, and the Flyers are hoping his booming shot and offensive chops will make a difference on the abhorrent power play.
However, the question is, will he get plenty of opportunity and freedom to make his mark as Drysdale did the previous two years, or will Jiricek continue to be trotted out in limited minutes in fear of a big mistake?