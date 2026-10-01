3 Takeaways: Penguins Rout Flyers 7-0 In Season-Opener

Not only did the Penguins get to their game very early on in this one, they were prepared for puck drop. And, after the puck dropped, they executed systemically to near-perfection. There were a few odd-man breaks in the first period that the Flyers couldn't take advantage of, but other than that, they played cohesively and very well within their system, which is not something you see every day in a team's first game of the season.