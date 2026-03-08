Boston Bruins At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Penguins are 1-9 in shootouts this season and have scored on only four of their last 25 shootout attempts. For as bad as the goaltending has been in shootouts, the skaters have been even worse.
Saturday's loss was the Penguins' third in a row, and they'll try to snap that streak against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. This will be the second time that these two teams will meet this week, after the Bruins won 2-1 in Boston on Tuesday.
The Bruins have won both matchups against the Penguins this season, outscoring them 3-1. They give the Penguins fits due to their stingy defensive play, but the Penguins will try to change that on Sunday.
The Bruins have gone 1-1 since Tuesday's win, while the Penguins are 0-1-1. Like the Penguins, the Bruins played at home on Saturday and will be in the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman started that game, meaning Joonas Korpisalo is in line to start against the Penguins.
David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie continue to have outstanding seasons for the Bruins. Pastrnak has 22 goals and 74 points in 57 games, while Geekie leads the team in goals with 34 and also has 56 points in 61 games.
Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Penguins head coach Dan Muse makes any line changes for this game. If I were him, I'd split the Girard-Letang defensive pair and move Ryan Shea up to play with Letang. Shea has been really good as of late and could help stabilize Letang's game since the latter has been really rough in recent games.
Here are what the lines looked like on Saturday:
Forwards
Chinakhov-Rakell-Rust
Mantha-Novak-Brazeau
Koivunen-Kindel-A. Hayes
Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Girard-Letang
Shea-Clifton
Arturs Silovs is set to start in goal after backing up Stuart Skinner on Saturday.
Puck drop is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max. You can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'