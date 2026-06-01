IIHF World Championship: Canada Fails To Medal, Falls To Norway In Upset

On Sunday, the Canadians fell to Norway, 3-2, in overtime to end the bronze medal game one year after being upset by Denmark in the quarterfinal round during the 2025 World Championship. The win by Norway gave them their first-ever medal at the IIHF World Championship, and it is also the fourth-straight international tournament in which Team Canada failed to bring home a gold medal, as they also fell short during the 2026 Wintner Olympic Games, the 2026 World Junior Championship, and 2025 Worlds.