Pittsburgh Penguins
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'Losing Sucks': 3 Takeaways From Penguins' Frustrating Loss To Flames
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 4:51 AMPublished Nov 26, 2026 4:51 AM
Updated Nov 26, 2026 6:51 AM
Pittsburgh dropped its fifth-straight game Wednesday with their season slowly slipping away.
As tiresome as it is becoming writing what is, essentialy, the same recap game after game this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, it's nowhere close to as tiresome as the toll losing is taking on the players in the locker room.
And they had to deal with the ramifications again on Wednesday.
The Penguins were defeated by the lowly Calgary Flames, 6-3, in a Thanksgiving Eve matchup that once again got ugly after a promising start. The defeat extended their current losing streak to five games, and the Penguins will enter the infamous Thanksgiving barometer mark with just three regulation wins on the season, tied with the Vancouver Canucks for the least in the NHL.
Young forward Rutger McGroarty has only been back with the team for six games since a recall earlier this month. But he was quite blunt when asked about how deflating this performance was after a well-played 60 minutes in a 1-0 loss to the Dallas Stars Sunday.
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"Losing sucks," he said. "Yeah, losing sucks."
As has been the case with many games recently, the Penguins were the first to hit the scoreboard with a Tommy Novak tally in the first period to make it 1-0. But, once again, the second period threw every bit of momentum they had going out the window.
Just 38 seconds into the middle frame, Joel Farabee was left uncovered on the doorstep and redirected one behind Penguins' goaltender Arturs Silovs. Less than six minutes later, Brennan Othmann redirected another one in to give Calgary the 2-1 lead. Four minutes after that, Maksim Tsyplakov won a net-front battle and tipped one in to make it 3-1.
Penguins' head coach Dan Muse called a timeout after that, ripping into his team and trying to give them a jolt. They did respond shortly after, as Evgeni Malkin cut to the net and scored a power play goal on the backhand to reduce the deficit to one.
But, 21 seconds later, Ryan Strome was left uncovered on a rush opportunity and put it past Silovs to restore Calgary's two-goal lead. Rickard Rakell potted another power play goal 43 seconds later for his ninth of the season, but it was all for naught, as the Flames shut it down in the third period with a goal from Jonathan Castagna - again, uncovered in the low slot - and an empty-netter from Yegor Sharangovich.
Suffice to say, Muse was not happy about his team's effort defending the net front. It was a huge problem Wednesday, and it has been a problem all season long.
"Not good. It can't happen. It's too easy," Muse said. "Some of those, we’re just handing out chances there based on puck play and decisions, and we got to be harder to play against around our net. It's the bottom line."
Here are three takeaways from this one:
- As much as the defense has been an issue, so has the offense.
Last season, when the Penguins took a lead or established an early lead, they'd pile on. They'd score another goal. Then another. Kind of similar to what the opposition is doing to them this season.
They can't seem to get that "next goal" this year. I asked Muse why that might be, and he still diverted the conversation back to defense.
"I think we've we can get to the inside more," Muse said. "Even tonight's game, there's too many shifts where I feel like we're in the zone and we have the puck, and sometimes you feel good having it there, but we're not getting maybe as much as we should off of it. So, that piece is there.
"I do think we we're getting chances. I don't think that's something that's totally dried out. I think we can, again, put more quality on net. The bigger concern for me is the defensive game. We have to fix that."
While defense may be the biggest concern, the lack of offense is just as much a culprit in a lot of these losses. Blake Lizotte has zero goals. Connor Dewar has two. Justin Brazeau has one. Crosby is not producing. So on and so forth.
If the offense dries up, the defense needs to tighten up. And, well, we all know how that has gone this season.
- Muse was absolutely fuming during the timeout he called, and I'm not sure I've seen him so animated in-game as he was in that moment.
You could hear the screaming from the press box. It appeared as though he was really giving it to Rakell for some reason (or, at least, directing the generalized anger in his direction for a hot minute), before turning it on the rest of the team in the last 10 seconds or so of the timeout.
The players are sick of losing, but the coach is, too. People want to take the easy route and blame coaching for what is ailing the Penguins defensively, but a coach can't directly make these guys not make the mistakes and the gaffes that lead to a disproportionate number of goals against.
He wasn't exactly chipper in his postgame press conference, either. At the end of the day, he's showing passion and pride, something the players can probably learn from.
- I've mentioned the third line a lot lately, and they were good again in this one. But, I want to specifically shout out Rakell, Novak and Ben Kindel.
Rakell was a minus-4, and he wasn't particularly good defensively in this one, even if he certainly hasn't been the weak link defensively on the top line for the last few years. However, after that timeout, he took it upon himself to respond. He was much better throughout the rest of the game and took the messaging to heart.
As for Kindel, I think he was the Penguins' best player in this game. He's had some questionable moments this season, particularly in the neutral zone and in transition, and he was on the ice for the fourth goal against. But he was one of the few playing a simple, effective game, and Novak was right there with him.
Effort is something that can never be questioned with Rakell or Kindel, especially. They looked like they were playing desperate out there, and in situations like the one the Penguins find themselves in now, that desperation and will to simply win a game is something they sorely need.
More players need to follow their lead. This team wants to win. Muse harps that it's not a question of effort, and I believe him. But, from a birdseye view, the effort from Rakell and Kindel on a night-to-night basis is noticeably elevated, and everyone else needs to find that next level.
- One more guy that deserves yet another shout-out? McGroarty.
This guy has been with this team for six games in his most recent stint. The Penguins have lost the last five. For a guy who hasn't even been around, by and large, to witness the scale of the Penguins' inconsistencies this season, he was pretty angry afterward.
When he said, "losing sucks," that was visceral. All of the young players, from McGroarty, to Koivunen, to Avery Hayes, aren't simply happy to be in Pittsburgh and playing in the NHL. They, too, are angry and fed up with the losing. Winning is part of their fabric, and they've done a lot of winning together in the AHL.
The sooner the Penguins have more of these guys on their roster, the better. They're hungry. They've got plenty of energy. They're not only desperate to make an individual impression, they're desperate to help steer the team forward in the right direction and course-correct the season, even if that's a tall ask at this point.
If the Penguins are going to lose a lot of hockey games this year, perhaps they'd be better-served to allow their young players to learn how to lose together, too.
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