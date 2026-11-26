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With Penguins' Dubas Attending Detroit-Vancouver Game Wednesday, Could Something Be Brewing?
Kelsey Surmacz - The Hockey News
Kelsey Surmacz - The Hockey News
Nov 26, 2026 3:17 AMPublished Nov 26, 2026 3:17 AM
Updated Nov 26, 2026 3:41 AM
Kyle Dubas took in Wednesday's game between the Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks in the midst of rampant trade speculation surrounding Pittsburgh.
It's no secret at this point that Pittsburgh Penguins' GM and POHO Kyle Dubas is open for business regarding his veteran players with some trade value.
And, perhaps, there may be another bit of business brewing underneath.
On Wednesday, Dubas headed out to Detroit to scout the contest between the Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks. This scouting trip follows a few key events from this past weekend, which started with Ottawa Senators' GM Steve Staios scouting the Penguins' game against the Nashville Predators Saturday and continued with Detroit sending star center and former captain Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens for a massive package on Sunday.
Before jumping to any conclusions, let's get a few things out of the way:
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- Although it's not necessarily common for GMs to scout as frequently and as early as they are now, it does happen. And, especially, for a GM like Dubas, who is known for scouting games in person.
- Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, next in line to be dealt after Larkin, is not currently playing for Detroit as an unsigned RFA and must sign by Dec. 1 in order to play this season.
- Dubas has made it clear that the Penguins will not buy on veterans and that their moves will be "future-oriented" if they continue to remain at the bottom of the standings.
- Insiders, such as Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun, have indicated that Dubas wants to get deals across the finish line with some urgency so he doesn't miss out on the market.
- Dubas is a massive Detroit Lions fan and makes it a habit to show up at games in Detroit around Thanksgiving.
However, circumstances are different now for the Penguins than they have been in the past, even if he makes a yearly trip over there. So, could it mean anything?
Well, for one, Detroit just got a whole lot of assets from Montreal in the Larkin trade. They received two conditional first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 from Montreal as well as forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Sam Montembault, center prospect Michael Hage, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2028 fourth-round pick. It's easy to imagine that those assets make Detroit an attractive trade partner for Dubas, who is seeking a nice haul for guys like Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust, and Erik Karlsson.
But there is also a 6-foot-6, 222-pound, Swedish left defenseman-sized elephant in the room.
No, Dubas would not have travelled to Detroit to scout Edvinsson in a hockey game he's not part of. However, the Penguins have a gaping hole on their left side organizationally, and the 23-year-old is seeking a long-term home and would upgrade a team's blue line in the present and in the long-term.
Also, there is something to GMs having the opportunity to meet in person. If Dubas has an interest in Detroit as a trade partner, maybe he and Horcoff arranged a meeting.
In a hypothetical situation where this scouting trip isn't a nothing burger, what are some realistic possiblities?
Three stand out.
1. There is an interest in Detroit's or Vancouver's assets
For the record, this is the most plausible explanation. Vancouver owns a ton of mid-round picks. Detroit owns two first-round picks in both 2027 and 2029, and they have some enticing prospects in Hage, Carter Bear, and 2026 first-round pick J.P. Hulbert, who played with Penguins' top defensive prospect Harrison Brunicke in Kamloops (WHL).
Rakell and Karlsson have trade protection, and it wouldn't be all that surprising if Detroit is a no-go for both. But Rust has no trade protection, and he is Michigan-born.
Detroit doesn't seem interested in pivoting back to a longer-term rebuild. It's possible that they may be willing to give up an asset or two for a win-now kind of move, and since they have assets to spare, acquiring someone like Rust wouldn't deplete their asset pool for a bigger target.
2. There is an interest in Edvinsson
If it's true that Dubas is trying to get a jump on the trade market by dealing some of his veterans as soon as he can within reason, it stands to reason that there may be something to that aside from, well, simply getting a jump on the market.
As mentioned, Edvinsson needs to sign by Dec. 1 in order to play in the NHL this season. Detroit wants a big return, even if the return might not end up being quite as big as they necessarily want it to be. After all, Edvinsson does not have the track record of a veteran like Larkin.
Perhaps, on the off-chance, there is an itch for Dubas to get veterans dealt quickly in order to beat that Dec. 1 deadline.
Right now, Dubas probably does not have the assets to acquire Edvinsson, and even if he did, it would be a move that would likely set them back because of the assets they'd have to surrender. However, if he makes a move or two before then, and acquires, say, another first-round pick or two in addition to a couple of prospects, all of a sudden, Edvinsson doesn't seem so far out of reach.
The Penguins employ Horcoff's son, Will, as well as the third Plante brother in Zam. They have Rust. They have a versatile center in Tommy Novak. If they execute trades within the next few days, they'll have more assets.
Detroit wants now-type help that is young enough to help them contend longer-term. Maybe Pittsburgh doesn't necessarily have "the" guy, but with yet another first-round pick, Detroit could very well use their plethora of firsts to go big in the market in a separate trade.
A lot would have to happen for this scenario to unfold. But, it can't be discounted entirely. Edvinsson fills a glaring need for the Penguins, and he's not a "veteran," so the willingness to part with assets for someone like him - who would help the team long-term - isn't out of the question.
thehockeynews.com'I Don’t Look At This Year As Playoffs Or Not Being The Determination Of Success': 3 Takeaways From Dubas's Quarter-Season Press ConferencePittsburgh Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas spoke with the media Wednesday to weigh in on the team's start to the season and where they're going.
3. There is an interest in another younger player or in a 'third-team' scenario
There was another team in town, too, so it can't be discounted that Dubas had his eye on someone else.
Vancouver has some nice young talent in Zeev Buium (unlikely without a significant return), Liam Ohgren, and Marco Rossi. Even Elias Pettersson, who's had a bit of a resurgent season, although that price tag would be higher and his full-no-movement clause is a roadblock.
Detroit also has some younger guys in Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard. There are also cap dumps abound on both teams that could help maximize an asset-focused return, which would be more applicable to Detroit.
In any case, there are a number of reasons Dubas could have made the decision to attend this game in person, and it's possible that it doesn't mean much at all. But, given where the Penguins are at and Dubas's desire to sell and build for the future, anything is possible.
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