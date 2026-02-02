Ottawa Senators At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

This is a Senators team that has had the Penguins' number as of late, winning eight of the last 10 games between the two teams. One of those eight wins came back on Dec. 18, a 4-0 shutout in Ottawa. The Penguins haven't beaten the Senators in regulation since Jan. 20, 2023, when they won 4-1 at home.
The Senators have won three in a row heading into this game, and two of those wins came against the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. They have outscored their opponents 16-4 during this three-game winning streak.
Offense hasn't been the issue for the Senators this year. They rank ninth in goals per game (3.33) and, according to MoneyPuck, have the third-best 5v5 expected goals percentage in the league (54.7%). They just can't get saves and have gotten the worst goaltending in the league this year.
Linus Ullmark will start in goal for the Senators on Monday, and while his numbers are down this year (2.89 goals-against average and .884 save percentage), he has played very well against the Penguins during his career. He is 7-0-0 against the Penguins with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.
Tim Stutzle is having another great year for the Senators, compiling 25 goals and 57 points in 54 games. Drake Batherson has also been great with 19 goals and 46 points in 51 games, ditto for Jake Sanderson, who has 10 goals and 44 points in 54 games.
The Penguins will go with the same lineup that they had on Saturday against the New York Rangers. Arturs Silovs will start in goal after he backed up Stuart Skinner for that game.
Forwards
Rakell-Crosby-Brazeau
Chinakhov-Novak-Malkin
McGroarty-Kindel-Mantha
Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Kulak-Shea
Solovyov-Clifton
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'