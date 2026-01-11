Pittsburgh Penguins At Boston Bruins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Penguins were lethargic for much of the game and couldn't get into an offensive rhythm. It also didn't help that Flames goaltender Devin Cooley was on top of his game and stopped the chances that the Penguins did get.
The Penguins will try to bounce back from that loss against a Boston Bruins team that won 10-2 over the New York Rangers on Saturday. The Bruins got hat tricks from Pavel Zacha and Marat Khusnutdinov in the win. Khusnutdinov, in particular, scored four goals during the game.
David Pastrnak finished the game with six assists, and goaltender Jeremy Swayman finished with a .931 save percentage. Pastrnak now has 19 goals and 55 points this season.
Morgan Geekie suited up for the game, but had to leave early due to a family emergency. Geekie has been spectacular this year, compiling 25 goals and 41 points in 45 games.
Defenseman Charlie McAvoy does it all for the Bruins and is elite in all three zones. He finished Saturday's game with a goal and an assist, and figures to draw the matchup against the Sidney Crosby line.
Speaking of Crosby's line, it's expected to still look a bit different since Bryan Rust is day-to-day with an injury. Tommy Novak replaced Rust on that line against the Flames.
Here's a look at the full lineup after the Penguins tweeted out the lines:
Forwards
Mantha-Crosby-Rakell
Malkin-Hayes-Chinakhov
Novak-Kindel-Brazeau
Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari
Defense
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Kulak-Letang
Shea-Clifton
Arturs Silovs started in goal on Saturday, meaning it's Stuart Skinner's turn for Sunday. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'